Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on $200 Million Deal, Dogecoin Hits Historical Buy Zone, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 3,464% — Crypto News Digest

Ripple acquires Rail to boost stablecoin payment infrastructure

Brad Garlinghouse breaks down $200 million fintech deal for first time.

Official move. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirms acquisition of Rail.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has officially confirmed that the company has bought Rail, a payment infrastructure provider that focuses on stablecoins, for $200 million. The idea is to make Ripple stronger in the enterprise digital payments space, and if everything goes according to plan, it should all be wrapped up by the end of 2025, pending any last-minute regulatory checks.

Strategic goal. Strengthening Ripple’s enterprise digital payments and stablecoin settlement capabilities.

Garlinghouse called the move a big step in Ripple's stablecoin strategy, saying that the integration of Rail will make Ripple the go-to infrastructure provider for institutions settling payments via stablecoins. Rail brings capabilities such as virtual accounts, third-party payment support and treasury automation, which will all be rolled into Ripple's existing payment network and API stack.

Dogecoin back in "historical buy zone"

DOGE price enters critical zone that once sparked 9,000% rally.

Price level to watch. DOGE trades at the lower boundary of a parallel rising channel active since 2015.

Dogecoin (DOGE), probably the most popular meme coin, is once again testing what analyst Ali Martinez called a "historical buy zone." This is the same ascending range that has preceded every major upward cycle in DOGE's price history, including the crazy 2017 and 2021 breakouts.

The latest weekly figures suggest that DOGE is sitting just above $0.20, right on the lower boundary of a well-established parallel channel that has been around since 2015.

Rare signal. Zone touched only a handful of times in 10 years.

This zone has only been touched a few times in the last 10 years, but each time it has been the start of a big upward move — like a 9,237% rally in 2017, followed by a 13,337% breakout in 2021. In both cases, Dogecoin briefly stabilized near the bottom of the channel before shooting up to the top.

Even though the crypto market has been all over the place and the narratives have been changing, DOGE has been holding this rising channel for over 10 years. The latest touch comes after a 243% rally earlier this cycle, also triggered from the same support region.

Shiba Inu burn rate surges 3,464%

SHIB price reversed into green alongside surge in burns

Latest burn. 9,614,765 SHIB destroyed in last 24 hours, burn rate up 3,464%.

The Shiba Inu burn rate has recently witnessed a 3,464% spike, with 9,614,765 SHIB gone in a matter of hours. According to Shibburn, 9,614,765 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, resulting in a significant surge in daily burn rate.

This sudden spike in SHIB burns has triggered attention in the SHIB community. While the amount burned might seem small relative to SHIB's total supply, the large percentage rise in burn rate is what is getting people's attention.

Several single transactions accounting for hundreds of thousands of SHIB each accounted for the total burn figure. Although the identity of the sending wallets remains unknown, these kinds of coordinated burns often reflect strong community sentiment.

Weekly stats. Last week saw a 16,855% daily surge.

Meanwhile, 23,317,751 SHIB were destroyed in the last seven days. The prior week, the ecosystem had a 16,855.93% increase in the burn rate in one day, burning 602 million tokens. A total of 410,752,089,360,220 SHIB had been burned from the cryptocurrency's initial one quadrillion token supply. This leaves the cryptocurrency market with 584,612,601,558,519 SHIB in circulation.