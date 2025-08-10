Advertisement
    Saylor's Groundbreaking Bitcoin Bet Turns 5

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 18:59
    Michael Saylor's legendary Bitcoin bet has now turned 5
    Michael Saylor's legendary Bitcoin bet has now turned five years old.  

    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced that it had adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset on Aug. 11, 2020, shocking and puzzling the investment world. 

    The audacious bet has turned into a tremendous success for Saylor. The company's stock has grown by thousands of percent since pivoting to Bitcoin, inspiring countless copycats.        

    XRP to $11? New Price Prediction Says Yes, Bull Triangle Pattern in Play
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Escrow Release: Details
    Ripple Puts End to Speculation Surrounding 1 Billion XRP Unlock

    Meanwhile, Saylor managed to reclaim his billionaire status and become a huge celebrity after famously becoming the first person to lose $6 billion in a single day back in March 2000. 

    Strategy's current holdings currently stand at roughly $75 billion, which, of course, makes it the leading holder of the top coin by an enormous margin. In fact, Saylor's company is not on the cusp of reaching 3% of Bitcoin's total supply. 

    As reported by U.Today, Saylor previously said that owning up to 7% of all coins would not be considered "too much."        

    Metaplanet's Gerovich joins early celebration 

    At press time, some Bitcoiners in various time zones are already celebrating Strategy's big anniversary. 

    Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich has already taken to X to underscore the significance of Saylor's grand Bitcoin bet. 

    "It cannot be underestimated what a positive impact Michael Saylor and the Strategy team have had on corporate Bitcoin adoption worldwide, including inspiring our own journey," he said. 

    Corporate adoption "has only begun"

    Gerovich, whose company followed Saylor's lead last year, claims that the Bitcoin era for corporations "has only begun." 

    The number of public companies holding the leading cryptocurrency by market cap has now increased to roughly 160 from 60 over the course of just six months.     

    Meanwhile, Saylor recently took to X to hint at yet another Bitcoin purchase. 

    #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
