All crypto news for
You Can Lose All Your XRP Tokens If You Fall for This Ripple Scam

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    XRP holders should be wary of this sophisticated Ripple scam

You Can Lose All Your XRP Tokens If You Fall for This Ripple Scam
Cover image via www.123rf.com

Leonidas Hadjiloizou, one of the most prolific members of the XRP community, has posted a warning about an elaborate scam that can allow bad actors to potentially steal all of your tokens. 

Fraudsters get their victims on the hook by sending a small amount of XRP to their wallets. However, no one should be fooled by such "generosity."

Each transaction comes with a memo (a destination tag) that contains a link to what seems to be the official Ripple website. In reality, this website as fake as it can possibly be but very few uninitiated users can suspect it. 

The website features an article about Ripple Labs unlocking its XRP stack from an escrow and airdropping it on a "first come, first serve" basis in order to increase the level of liquidity and decentralization of the third largest cryptocurrency. 

Greedy users who want to receive their airdropped tokens will be redirected to a page where they will be asked to download a fake version of the Bithomp wallet. After that, scammers will easily get any tokens that will be sent to this address. 

As you can see, that link could be very expensive for some gullible users! 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

