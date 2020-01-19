You Can Lose All Your XRP Tokens If You Fall for This Ripple Scam

Leonidas Hadjiloizou, one of the most prolific members of the XRP community, has posted a warning about an elaborate scam that can allow bad actors to potentially steal all of your tokens.

Must Read New Bitcoin Scam Becomes Popular on Social Media, Making MFSA Issue Warning for Investors - READ MORE

Fraudsters get their victims on the hook by sending a small amount of XRP to their wallets. However, no one should be fooled by such "generosity."

Each transaction comes with a memo (a destination tag) that contains a link to what seems to be the official Ripple website. In reality, this website as fake as it can possibly be but very few uninitiated users can suspect it.

The website features an article about Ripple Labs unlocking its XRP stack from an escrow and airdropping it on a "first come, first serve" basis in order to increase the level of liquidity and decentralization of the third largest cryptocurrency.

Must Read Scam Alert: How Ethereum’s Istanbul Hard Fork is Used to Steal Your ETH - READ MORE

Greedy users who want to receive their airdropped tokens will be redirected to a page where they will be asked to download a fake version of the Bithomp wallet. After that, scammers will easily get any tokens that will be sent to this address.

As you can see, that link could be very expensive for some gullible users!