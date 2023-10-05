XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Smash Monthly Trading Records as FOMO Peaks

Thu, 10/05/2023 - 08:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin and XRP show largest trading volumes in month because traders are afraid to miss out
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Smash Monthly Trading Records as FOMO Peaks
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In recent market developments, Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Polygon (MATIC) have experienced a surge in trading volumes, reaching their highest points in over a month. According to Santiment, a prominent crypto market intelligence platform, Bitcoin's trading volume exceeded $10.37 billion during its peak trading activity, marking a significant spike shortly after crossing the $28,400 threshold for the first time since mid-August.

Related
Bitcoin Price Could Surge Beyond $750,000, Arthur Hayes Says

Similarly, XRP managed to surpass the nine-digit mark with a trading volume of 1.08 billion, following a federal court's rejection of the SEC's attempt to appeal a ruling that classified XRP as a nonsecurity asset. Meanwhile, Polygon's native token, MATIC, achieved a commendable trading volume of $392.3 million, showcasing steady interest in the network and its native asset.

""
Source: Santiment

Despite a slight tapering off from their peaks, Bitcoin continues to trade at nearly $10.5 billion, XRP maintains its billion-dollar status and MATIC remains consistent around the $400 million mark. This sustained momentum in trading volumes has generated significant interest within the crypto community, driven by the "fear of missing out" sentiment.

Related
XRP Reaches New Horizons After New Pro-Ripple Decision

As FOMO reaches its pinnacle, crypto enthusiasts are closely monitoring these developments, eager to understand the implications of record-breaking trading volumes for the future price trajectories of these digital assets. Stay tuned as the crypto market never ceases to surprise and throws up the unexpected literally every day without a break.

#XRP #XRP News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Place in Ranking With Chainlink, Possible Reasons
2023/10/05 08:52
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Place in Ranking With Chainlink, Possible Reasons
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Could Surge Beyond $750,000, Arthur Hayes Says
2023/10/05 08:52
Bitcoin Price Could Surge Beyond $750,000, Arthur Hayes Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Reaches New Horizons After New Pro-Ripple Decision
2023/10/05 08:52
XRP Reaches New Horizons After New Pro-Ripple Decision
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan