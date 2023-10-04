Major Bitcoin Price Drop "Improbable," Glassnode Co-Founder Says

Wed, 10/04/2023 - 20:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin remains resilient, with Glassnode's Yann Allemann suggesting that a sharp downturn is improbable
Major Bitcoin Price Drop "Improbable," Glassnode Co-Founder Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, recently experienced significant price fluctuations. However, despite the tumultuous market conditions, Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann believes that a steep decline in Bitcoin's value is unlikely.

Optimism amid market jitters

After witnessing a promising 6% surge on Sunday, Bitcoin faced a hiccup, struggling at the $28,500 mark which led to a 4.5% decline the subsequent day. 

This drawback is partly attributed to the less-than-stellar performance of the newly launched Ethereum (ETH) futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Oct. 2 and growing apprehensions about an imminent economic downturn. 

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases “Secret” AI Initiatives

Despite these factors, the proprietary "Bitcoin Risk Signal" suggests optimism, having dropped sharply below the high-risk threshold. 

This indicator, as highlighted by Allemann, gauges the potential risk of a significant drop in Bitcoin's price, suggesting that a drastic decline is not on the horizon.

The state of the crypto market 

Bitcoin is currently priced at $27,637, showcasing an upward trend over the past week with a 5.2% increase, according to CoinGecko data

Ethereum (ETH), despite its futures ETF's initial stumble, is holding at $1,643.39, notching a 3.1% increase in the last seven days. 

Notably, Solana (SOL) has garnered attention with a 21.4% spike over the week, standing out among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, has reached its peak since last November, standing at 107.217, as the market waits with bated breath for pivotal U.S. labor statistics.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases “Secret” AI Initiatives
2023/10/04 20:17
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases “Secret” AI Initiatives
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for October 4
2023/10/04 20:17
XRP Price Analysis for October 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image This AI Crypto Rallied by 40% Last Week
2023/10/04 20:17
This AI Crypto Rallied by 40% Last Week
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov