Xpring Platform Invites XRP Developers to New Initiative: Details

Sat, 04/25/2020 - 15:15
Vladislav Sopov
Within the framework of the announced project, developers will be able to tell their stories about their experience building XRP-oriented products.
As revealed by Warren Anderson, Ripple Xpring's Product Manager, all developers who build XRP products can submit their progress and reveal it to the whole XRP community.

Developer Reflections 

According to the official announcement, a new content series called Developer Reflections will be launched by Xpring next week. This series will strive to 'highlight some of the work' done by the growing open-source XRP community. 

In particular, the developers who use XRP Ledger, Interledger, Xpring SDK, XRP API, ripple-lib, XRP CLI, and other related open-source products ad applications are welcome. To participate in the Developer Reflections series, individuals should fill out a Google Form that provides some details about their product(s). 

Public Showcase

According to Mr. Anderson, products and applications that spark interest from this campaign will be showcased on the Xpring Blog. So, developers from all over the world have a chance to acquaint the XRP community with their product(s).

As previously reported by U.Today, the Xpring platform is continually active in building and strengthening its community of developers around XRP technologies and Ripple's products. Three months ago, Xpring launched a new developers' forum. More recently, XRP deployed a new version of its ledger, XRP Ledger v1.5.0.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

