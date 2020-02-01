Ripple's Xpring Debuts Forum and Community Page for Developers

Ripple's Xpring wants to engage millions of developers by providing them with necessary content, events, and support

Ripple's open developer platform Xpring has debuted a new forum that is centered around its technology, community, and products.

As part of its developer relations (DevRel) function, Xpring also created a community page where one can find the list of all upcoming events.

Engaging 20 mln developers

Ripple's product manager Warren Paul Anderson says that DevRel was created to further engage Xpring's "growing developer community." Anderson will lead the DevRel team, according to his recent tweet.

Super excited to be leading the @XpringDev DevRel team and helping to grow the developer community that's building on @Interledger and #XRP. https://t.co/HbYETBa8g0 — Warren Paul Anderson (@warpaul) February 1, 2020

The forum will make it easier for devs to get a grasp of blockchain with product documentation, tutorials, and other types of useful content. This will allow the company to involve 20 mln developers around the globe.

"We are also increasing our presence at events globally - including hackathons, conferences and meetups - to meet and engage with you directly," Anderson wrote.

The evolution of Xpring

Xpring, which initially served as Ripple's investment arm, was turned into a developer platform back in October 2019 as part of its evolution. It launched a software development kit (SDK) for making it easy to integrate XRP payments.

As reported by U.Today, Xpring also debuted a wallet that allows developers to send and receive crypto, view balances and control transactions.