Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype

Blockchain-based biometrics verification protocol Worldcoin (WLD) is coasting to new heights as its price is currently trading at its new all-time high (ATH) of $7.48. Unlike many altcoins, whose prices are still reasonably below their best trading prices, Worldcoin has managed to pare off all losses on the back of a sustained bullish rally that has pushed the token up 40% in the past 24 hours.

The Worldcoin growth metrics are bullish on many sides, with the trading volume jumping by more than 44% to $839,309,238. For the first time, WLD’s trading volume entered the top 10 despite the coin being ranked as the 79th cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With the ongoing bullish sentiment, the cryptocurrency is up 177% in the trailing seven-day period and by 184% in the past month.

Worldcoin as a project has the fundamentals to back the kind of growth it has recorded thus far; however, this parabolic run is on the back of sustained hype associated with OpenAI, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) behemoth founded by Worldcoin co-creator Sam Altman.

OpenAI just released a new text-to–video generator dubbed Sora, with advanced capabilities. The hype about what the future holds has driven more positive market sentiment for WLD overall.

Worldcoin woes and adoption tracks

Worldcoin has a mixture of positive and negative track records as its adoption soared to new heights over the weekend, and its World App recorded daily active users of over one million in the past week.

Besides this, Worldcoin has been facing intense regulatory scrutiny over the past few months, with regulators in key European countries, Argentina, Kenya and Hong Kong mandating the halting of Worldcoin’s Orb verification on privacy concerns.

Amid these challenges, the verification project has not slowed its tempo, and with the current price growth, it is evident the token is now being appreciated all over the world.