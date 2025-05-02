Advertisement
Advertisement

    Massive $318,883,825 in Bitcoin Stun Top Crypto Exchange, Whales Not Giving Up

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 16:11
    Bitcoin whales have continued to choose Coinbase for possible liquidation reasons
    Advertisement
    Massive $318,883,825 in Bitcoin Stun Top Crypto Exchange, Whales Not Giving Up
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is inching closer to the $100,000 psychological level despite the recent wild fluctuations and volatility on the digital asset market. The coin has maintained higher lows for each retracement, possibly fueling large holders’ interests.

    Advertisement

    Massive whale transfer sparks speculation

    Based on a transaction spotted by Whale Alert, a Bitcoin whale has transferred a massive 3,289 BTC, valued at approximately $318,883,825 to Coinbase. The move has sparked speculation as market participants monitor BTC's price outlook closely.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 08:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Makes $420 Million Comeback in 24 Hours: Unexpected U-Turn
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Notably, when whales move large volumes of assets to exchanges, it signals a potential selling trend. This unidentified whale is likely positioning its Bitcoin in Coinbase in preparation for the coin's $100,000 flip.

    This might be to offload for profit-taking as soon as BTC hits the mark. If the Bitcoin whale is positioning to sell, the action might contribute to any possible trend shift on the market, which may impact the price.

    The choice of the exchange has also raised concerns, as Coinbase typically handles big trades. This development suggests a possible large-scale institutional action that, when offloaded, could stun the market.

    As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $97,857.55, reflecting a 1.12% increase in the last 24 hours. Investors are watching the fluctuations, as trading volume dipped slightly by 1.73% to $28.7 billion.

    Saylor doubles down on $1 million BTC forecast

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 20:09
    Billionaire Draper Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Surge to Infinity
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Commentary from market experts filled the airwaves as soon as BTC reclaimed $97,000. Long-term Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor made a bullish comment on the asset. Saylor believes that Bitcoin will continue to dominate regardless of temporary fluctuations.

    As reported by U.Today, Saylor recently urged investors to acquire Bitcoin as the asset will soar to $1 million. He strongly believes in the coin's potential to make staggering price moves in the near future and thinks now is the best time to acquire it.

    #Bitcoin #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 15:59
    Former PayPal President Makes Epic Bitcoin Prediction
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 15:47
    XRP Death Cross Denied: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive $318,883,825 in Bitcoin Stun Top Crypto Exchange, Whales Not Giving Up
    Former PayPal President Makes Epic Bitcoin Prediction
    XRP Death Cross Denied: Details
    Show all