Massive $318,883,825 in Bitcoin Stun Top Crypto Exchange, Whales Not Giving Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) is inching closer to the $100,000 psychological level despite the recent wild fluctuations and volatility on the digital asset market. The coin has maintained higher lows for each retracement, possibly fueling large holders’ interests.

Advertisement

Massive whale transfer sparks speculation

Based on a transaction spotted by Whale Alert, a Bitcoin whale has transferred a massive 3,289 BTC, valued at approximately $318,883,825 to Coinbase. The move has sparked speculation as market participants monitor BTC's price outlook closely.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 3,289 #BTC (318,883,825 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutionalhttps://t.co/Oauog7Y4io — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 2, 2025

Notably, when whales move large volumes of assets to exchanges, it signals a potential selling trend. This unidentified whale is likely positioning its Bitcoin in Coinbase in preparation for the coin's $100,000 flip.

This might be to offload for profit-taking as soon as BTC hits the mark. If the Bitcoin whale is positioning to sell, the action might contribute to any possible trend shift on the market, which may impact the price.

The choice of the exchange has also raised concerns, as Coinbase typically handles big trades. This development suggests a possible large-scale institutional action that, when offloaded, could stun the market.

As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $97,857.55, reflecting a 1.12% increase in the last 24 hours. Investors are watching the fluctuations, as trading volume dipped slightly by 1.73% to $28.7 billion.

Saylor doubles down on $1 million BTC forecast

Commentary from market experts filled the airwaves as soon as BTC reclaimed $97,000. Long-term Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor made a bullish comment on the asset. Saylor believes that Bitcoin will continue to dominate regardless of temporary fluctuations.

As reported by U.Today, Saylor recently urged investors to acquire Bitcoin as the asset will soar to $1 million. He strongly believes in the coin's potential to make staggering price moves in the near future and thinks now is the best time to acquire it.