Advertisement
Advertisement

    Rare Golden Cross May Send Bitcoin (BTC) to New All-Time High

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 14:41
    Rare golden cross that sent Bitcoin up 69% back in 2024 reappears - How will it play out in 2025 though?
    Advertisement
    Rare Golden Cross May Send Bitcoin (BTC) to New All-Time High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A rare technical pattern that preceded a 69% rally in Bitcoin (BTC) last year has just made a comeback - and traders should take notice.

    Advertisement

    The so-called golden cross, where the 23-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, is about to be officially printed on Bitcoin’s daily chart. The last time this happened was October 2024. What followed was a surge from below $65,000 to over $108,000 in just a few months.

    Now, it is back.

    HOT Stories
    Rare Golden Cross May Send Bitcoin (BTC) to New All-Time High
    XRP Army Not Buying Rumors About Ripple's $20 Billion Offer to Circle
    Binance to Suspend IOTA Withdrawals on This Date, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 10:01
    Massive Liquidation Imbalance Hits BTC, XRP and SOL as Long Traders Edged Out
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    According to the latest observation, BTC’s 23-day price curve is striving to cross the 200-day one from below, triggering what many see as a textbook bull rally signal.

    It is worth noting, though, that historically, golden crosses do not always guarantee immediate upside - but when they coincide with macro momentum and a breakout-ready chart, the results can be explosive.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This time, the timing could not be more intriguing. Bitcoin is already trading above $96,000 and eyeing the $108,563 resistance level - the same local top it failed to break in March. With this pattern in play, bulls may now have the technical tailwind they have been waiting for.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 08:00
    BlackRock Fails to Save Bitcoin ETF From Outflows
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The last time BTC printed this exact cross, the market was similarly consolidating near key resistance before blasting through on renewed volume and institutional inflows. Add to that today's market environment - where the ETFs are flowing and Strategy buys billions every week - and this technical pattern suddenly looks like more than just coincidence.

    But bull-minded traders beware: false breakouts and "cross-fakeouts" have happened before. The coming days will be critical in confirming whether history really is repeating itself.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 14:35
    900,000,000 XRP Over Past Month – Are Whales Bullish?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 14:15
    XRP Army Not Buying Rumors About Ripple's $20 Billion Offer to Circle
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Rare Golden Cross May Send Bitcoin (BTC) to New All-Time High
    900,000,000 XRP Over Past Month – Are Whales Bullish?
    XRP Army Not Buying Rumors About Ripple's $20 Billion Offer to Circle
    Show all