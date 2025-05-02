Advertisement
    900,000,000 XRP Over Past Month – Are Whales Bullish?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 14:35
    Massive amount of XRP absorbed by whales over past month
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the X platform under the name @ali_charts, has published a chart provided by on-chain aggregator Santiment.

    Whales go on massive XRP buying spree

    This chart shows that over the past month, large XRP whales, which hold between 10 million and 100 million XRP tokens, have accumulated approximately 900,000,000 XRP. The accumulation, according to the chart, was made between roughly April 2 and May 2.

    The chart shows a massive surge in cryptocurrency whale activity compared to the previous week, when the curve of XRP accumulation is going mostly flat. The XRP buying activity over the past month aligns with the rising price of the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

    A total of 900 million XRP is roughly equivalent of $459 million in fiat. An accumulation of this much XRP could indicate institutions’ large boost in confidence in XRP. Over the past few days, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has staged an increase of 4.51%, rising from $2.12, and is changing hands at $2.22 as of press time.

    Ripple raises Circle accumulation bid to $20 billion

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Ripple blockchain behemoth offered a historic deal to the second-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC, Circle, an acquisition deal worth between $4-5 billion.

    Circle rejected the deal, believing that this price undervalues the company, which is basically Ripple’s closest rival in the stablecoin business. This acquisition attempt was undertaken after Circle filed for an initial public offering (IPO) at the start of April.

    Now, multiple sources report that Ripple has rapidly increased the bid to buy Circle from $5 billion to $20 billion, eager to use this acquisition as a stage for expanding in the stablecoin market.

    #XRP #Cryptocurrency Whales #Ripple News #Circle
