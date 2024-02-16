Advertisement
Worldcoin (WLD) Surges Over 20% as Whale Nets $2 Million Profit

article image
Mushumir Butt
Worldcoin (WLD), crypto project initiated by Sam Altman, has witnessed unprecedented surge
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 12:25
Worldcoin (WLD) Surges Over 20% as Whale Nets $2 Million Profit
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In an astonishing display of cryptocurrency market dynamics, Sam Altman-backed Worldcoin (WLD) has seen a dramatic surge in its value, exceeding 20% in a brief period. This significant price movement came to light amid a revelation by Spot On Chain, a crypto analytics firm, which highlighted a noteworthy transaction by a cryptocurrency whale.

Spot On Chain highlighted that a particular wallet had earned $2.15 million from WLD within a mere two-day span. They mentioned that their system had detected the wallet, identified as 0x0007, withdrawing 2.09 million WLD, valued at $5.82 million, from Binance at a price of $2.78. Following a surge in Worldcoin's price by up to 25% today, the value of the wallet's WLD holdings had escalated to $8.03 million.

Worldcoin makes waves

Worldcoin, the cryptocurrency project founded by Sam Altman, has been making waves in the crypto community. WLD, its utility token, has experienced a remarkable uptick in value and trading activity. As of the latest reports, the price of WLD stands at $3.93, marking an impressive increase of 22.40% over the last 24 hours and an even more striking 61.50% rise over the past week.

The surge in WLD's value is not the only notable development; its trading volume has also witnessed a substantial boost. The 24-hour trading volume of WLD has escalated by 53.72%, reaching $304,528,264. This heightened trading activity reflects growing investor interest and confidence in Worldcoin's potential.

Moreover, the market capitalization of WLD has experienced a significant upturn, increasing by 22.78% to $508,613,121. This surge has propelled WLD to become the 120th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, marking its entry into the ranks of notable digital assets.

The recent developments surrounding Worldcoin and its WLD token highlight the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors and market watchers are keenly observing Worldcoin, speculating on its future trajectory and potential impacts on the broader crypto ecosystem.

#Sam Altman #Worldcoin
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

