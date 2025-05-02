Former PayPal President Makes Epic Bitcoin Prediction

David Marcus, former PayPal president and now CEO of Lightspark, says Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to become a major player in everyday transactions, and not just as a store of value. Speaking during a CNBC episode, Marcus revealed what he sees as the next phase of digital money - a future where BTC is not just held but actually used.

Advertisement

Thus, the top executive predicts a transition toward hybrid systems where people use national currencies for daily spending, while also holding and spending Bitcoin, earned through things like rewards or microtransactions.

For him, this is not speculation - it is a function built into how the system should work. He sees Bitcoin being integrated into wallets that people control themselves, with balances that grow over time and can eventually be spent just like cash.

Advertisement

Of late, the financial system, which took decades to build and moves trillions every year, is breaking down, the former PayPal president is convinced, pointing to outdated infrastructure and slow payment systems that do not match how fast today's global economy actually moves.

His message to the old guard was clear: outdated systems like SWIFT are not built for what is coming. If this new infrastructure takes off, Bitcoin could end up doing for money what the internet did for communication.

From Marcus's side, there is Lightspark, the company he leads, which is working on tech to make that possible, building on BTC and layering in tools like universal money addresses.

According to plans the top executive aired during the CNBC interview, these addresses will let people send money in different currencies between banks around the world instantly.