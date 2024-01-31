Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner's Office (PCPD) has launched an investigation into Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by Sam Altman, also the CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. Hong Kong Economic Times reported that the investigation, carried out under a court warrant, focuses on potential serious personal data privacy risks associated with the Worldcoin project and potential violations of the Privacy Ordinance.

Worldcoin, introduced in Hong Kong last year, offers users 25 digital currency WLD upon completing iris recognition and registration. The project aims to utilize blockchain technology to establish a digital identity and digital currency entity system. Key components include global identity (World ID), world currency (WorldCoin) and an electronic wallet (WorldAPP) connecting identity recognition and currency.

Privacy breaches concerns

Despite its popularity and connection with renowned industry players like Sam Altman , concerns about privacy breaches have prompted the privacy commissioner to take action on Worldcoin. On Wednesday, the PCPD entered six premises in Yau Ma Tei, Kwun Tong, Wan Chai, Cyberport, Central and Causeway Bay to conduct thorough investigations.

The Privacy Commissioner's Office asserts that Worldcoin's operation in Hong Kong poses substantial risks to personal data privacy. The collection and processing of sensitive personal data by the organization could potentially breach the Privacy Ordinance. The PCPD, acting proactively to safeguard public privacy, initiated the investigation in accordance with established procedures.

Under the Privacy Ordinance, the privacy commissioner exercised their powers to enter the specified premises with court warrants, compelling relevant parties to provide documents and information crucial to the investigation. Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Chung Liling has urged the public to exercise caution regarding the Worldcoin project.