Advertisement
AD

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Worldcoin's utility token (WLD) crashes amid unfolding investigation
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 14:12
Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner's Office (PCPD) has launched an investigation into Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by Sam Altman, also the CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. Hong Kong Economic Times reported that the investigation, carried out under a court warrant, focuses on potential serious personal data privacy risks associated with the Worldcoin project and potential violations of the Privacy Ordinance.

Advertisement

Worldcoin, introduced in Hong Kong last year, offers users 25 digital currency WLD upon completing iris recognition and registration. The project aims to utilize blockchain technology to establish a digital identity and digital currency entity system. Key components include global identity (World ID), world currency (WorldCoin) and an electronic wallet (WorldAPP) connecting identity recognition and currency.

Privacy breaches concerns

Despite its popularity and connection with renowned industry players like Sam Altman, concerns about privacy breaches have prompted the privacy commissioner to take action on Worldcoin. On Wednesday, the PCPD entered six premises in Yau Ma Tei, Kwun Tong, Wan Chai, Cyberport, Central and Causeway Bay to conduct thorough investigations.

The Privacy Commissioner's Office asserts that Worldcoin's operation in Hong Kong poses substantial risks to personal data privacy. The collection and processing of sensitive personal data by the organization could potentially breach the Privacy Ordinance. The PCPD, acting proactively to safeguard public privacy, initiated the investigation in accordance with established procedures.

Under the Privacy Ordinance, the privacy commissioner exercised their powers to enter the specified premises with court warrants, compelling relevant parties to provide documents and information crucial to the investigation. Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Chung Liling has urged the public to exercise caution regarding the Worldcoin project.

Simultaneously, the utility token of Worldcoin, WLD, has experienced a significant drop in value. As of now, the price of WLD stands at $2.33, reflecting a 12.94% decrease in the last 24 hours. The investigation's impact on the token's value raises further questions about the project's future and the potential implications for investors and users alike.

#Sam Altman #Worldcoin
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
2024/01/31 14:09
Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
2024/01/31 14:09
600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
2024/01/31 14:09
Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Camino Network, The Travel Industry L1 Blockchain, Announces Public Sale Of CAM Token
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: Final Agenda Unveiled with a Focus on Future Trends, Compliance and More
Global Blockchain Show 2024: Rising at Supersonic Speed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Investigated Over Privacy Breaches in Hong Kong
Binance Listing Sentiment Sends This Solana Token up 158%
600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Show all