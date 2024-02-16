Elon Musk's OpenAI Tweet Sparks Crypto Community's Excited Response

Advertisement

Innovative tech magnate Elon Musk has posted two tweets commenting on recent OpenAI developments. These posts have met an enthusiastic reaction from multiple members of the crypto community.

One of the tweets suggests that Musk has a concern about Sam Altman having a lot more power over OpenAI than just being the CEO.

Musk tweets about Sam Altman and OpenAI

Musk shared a link to an article, whose title stated that Sam Altman is not only the CEO of OpenAI, but he also owns the company’s venture fund, entitled OpenAI Startup Fund. It was set up in late 2021 in order to Invest in other AI-related start-ups and prospective projects.

In May last year, this fund contained $175 million. The curious thing here that it is in Altman’s sole ownership and OpenAI has nothing to do with it, according to an article by Axios shared by Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO and founder of OpenAI rival xAI reacted to this news with a “face with a monocle” emoji as if expressing interest or concern.

The second tweet on that that came from Musk was a copy of a comment made by Twitter user DogeDesigner to Sam Altman’s tweet. In it, the former trolled Altman for turning the initially nonprofit and open source company OpenAI into a full profit and a closed source one.

Crypto community prefers xAI to OpenAI

The crypto community’s reacted with a humorous and sarcastic comment targeted at OpenAI. As a reminder, in 2015, Musk, who was on its management board, supported the company with a large amount of his own funds. However, later, he had a falling out with the board and Altman since they wanted to turn OpenAI into a full profit company from a nonprofit enterprise.

Recently, Musk called OpenAI’s famous ChatGPT project “woke” since it avoids taking on socially sensitive topics to avoid offending anyone on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, religion, politics and the like.

To oppose ChatGPT, Musk quickly created his own start-up called xAI. The company launched Grok AI chatbot, and Musk integrated it into the X app (formerly Twitter) for Premium users.

Unlike ChatGPT, Grok is programmed to discuss any topic and even possesses a sense of humor, according to reports published by users on X.