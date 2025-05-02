Bitcoin Is Here to Stay, According to CIA; "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Reveals Options If Bitcoin Crashes to $300: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: If Bitcoin crashes to $300, here’s choice

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki has once again taken to X platform to share his concerns regarding the current state of the global economy. This time, Kiyosaki started his X post by addressing a growing fear of unemployment spreading "like a virus across the world," which is obviously not good for the global economy. The author then referred to his earlier work, "Rich Dad’s Prophecy," where he forecasted a significant market crash leading to a recession and possible "New Great Depression." "I hope my book and I are wrong," wrote Kiyosaki. However, at the same time, he stated that crashes can present unique investment opportunities, recalling how the 2008 financial crisis benefited him and others by making real assets more affordable. Kiyosaki took Bitcoin as an example, stating that it could also be affected by the market crash, and if it crashes to $300 hypothetically, there would be only two choices – "to cry or celebrate." Lastly, he urged his audience to be prepared for potential market turmoil, stressing that readiness is far more crucial than succumbing to panic.

CIA: Bitcoin here to stay

Michael Ellis, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has recently made an appearance on Anthony Pompliano's "The Pomp Podcast" to discuss, among other things, cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin in particular. Ellis stated that Bitcoin is "here to stay" while highlighting BTC's growing institutional adoption, which he thinks is a "great trend." The deputy director sees Bitcoin as part of global technological competition and believes that it is important for the U.S to stay ahead of China in the crypto arena. Ellis also pointed out the "tremendous potential" of using crypto for tracking what U.S. adversaries are doing and disrupting them. The discussion around the CIA's involvement in crypto has been fueled by past events, including a visit from Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen to the agency in 2011, which some believe could be connected to Satoshi Nakamoto's subsequent disappearance.

