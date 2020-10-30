Will Apple Grab Bitcoin to Save Its $191 Bln in Cash? Crypto Influencers Taking Guesses

News
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:38
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin maximalists, with Max Keiser among them, are taking guesses whether Apple will follow in the footsteps of Microstrategy and allocate part of its $191 bln in BTC
Will Apple Grab Bitcoin to Save Its $191 Bln in Cash? Crypto Influencers Taking Guesses
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has tweeted that Apple tech giant is now sitting on a cash pile of more than $191 bln.

As USD is decreasing in value now, a few other Bitcoin maximalists – BlockStream CSO and trader Scott Melter - have started discussions on their Twitter pages as to Apple is going to make a bet on Bitcoin or not.

"Apple’s cash is decreasing in value". Will it convert some of it in Bitcoin?

Max Keiser, Samson Mow and Scott Melker have called Apple’s $191.83 bln in cash a “melting ice-cube” on Twitter.

Melker and Mow are wondering whether the global upmarket tech giant is going to follow the suite of Microstrategy and Jack Dorsey’s Square and allocate at least some of it into Bitcoin, even as little as one percent before this cash pile is largely devaluated by the current economic crisis.

Samson Mow also opined that the companies to adopt Bitcoin first will eventually succeed.

In the comment threads of Keiser and Melker assumed that Microsoft might make this bet before Apple.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Elon Musk still officially owns only 0.25 BTC

Previously, U.Today reported that the crypto community, including Cameron Winklevoss and Bitcoin maximalist John Carvalho, raised a similar topic of “who will be next to adopt Bitcoin”. Only that was regarding the Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The discussion was triggered after Jack Dorsey’s Square allocated $50 mln in Bitcoin following the suit of Microstrategy with its $425-mln BTC bet.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that he owned 0.25 BTC sent to him by friends. He denied having any other crypto holdings. The Tesla CEO is well known for his love of Dogecoin and once he opined that crypto might be a substitute of money in the future but he does not see it as a primary database.

"That said, I still only own 0.25 BTC, which a friend sent me several years ago. Don’t have any crypto holdings".

Related Celebrities Mentioning Bitcoin Get Crypto Twitter Excited – From J.K. Rowling to Tesla CEO and Bill Gates
Related
Celebrities Mentioning Bitcoin Get Crypto Twitter Excited – From J.K. Rowling to Tesla CEO and Bill Gates

Microstrategy runs a full Bitcoin node

On Thursday October 29, the head of Microstrategy Michael Saylor took to Twitter to reveal that his company had been running a full Bitcoin node (version 0.20.1) for more than thirty days now.

Saylor admitted it was an honor for them to be part of the Bitcoin network and support its growth.

#Elon Musk#Bitcoin News#Apple News#Max Keiser#Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Alibaba Founder Says Digital Currencies Could Redefine Meaning of Currency Alibaba Founder Says Digital Currencies Could Redefine Meaning of Currency
News
4 days ago

Alibaba Founder Says Digital Currencies Could Redefine Meaning of Currency

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Soars to New 2020 High, and There Are Only Two Resistance Levels Left Bitcoin Soars to New 2020 High, and There Are Only Two Resistance Levels Left
News
2 days ago

Bitcoin Soars to New 2020 High, and There Are Only Two Resistance Levels Left

Alex Dovbnya
Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Other Celebs Say Happy 12th Birthday to Bitcoin Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Other Celebs Say Happy 12th Birthday to Bitcoin
News
23 hours ago

Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Other Celebs Say Happy 12th Birthday to Bitcoin

Yuri Molchan