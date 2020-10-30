Will Apple Grab Bitcoin to Save Its $191 Bln in Cash? Crypto Influencers Taking Guesses

Bitcoin maximalists, with Max Keiser among them, are taking guesses whether Apple will follow in the footsteps of Microstrategy and allocate part of its $191 bln in BTC

Prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has tweeted that Apple tech giant is now sitting on a cash pile of more than $191 bln.

As USD is decreasing in value now, a few other Bitcoin maximalists – BlockStream CSO and trader Scott Melter - have started discussions on their Twitter pages as to Apple is going to make a bet on Bitcoin or not.

"Apple’s cash is decreasing in value". Will it convert some of it in Bitcoin?

Max Keiser, Samson Mow and Scott Melker have called Apple’s $191.83 bln in cash a “melting ice-cube” on Twitter.

Melker and Mow are wondering whether the global upmarket tech giant is going to follow the suite of Microstrategy and Jack Dorsey’s Square and allocate at least some of it into Bitcoin, even as little as one percent before this cash pile is largely devaluated by the current economic crisis.

Samson Mow also opined that the companies to adopt Bitcoin first will eventually succeed.

In the comment threads of Keiser and Melker assumed that Microsoft might make this bet before Apple.

Image via Twitter

Elon Musk still officially owns only 0.25 BTC

Previously, U.Today reported that the crypto community, including Cameron Winklevoss and Bitcoin maximalist John Carvalho, raised a similar topic of “who will be next to adopt Bitcoin”. Only that was regarding the Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The discussion was triggered after Jack Dorsey’s Square allocated $50 mln in Bitcoin following the suit of Microstrategy with its $425-mln BTC bet.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that he owned 0.25 BTC sent to him by friends. He denied having any other crypto holdings. The Tesla CEO is well known for his love of Dogecoin and once he opined that crypto might be a substitute of money in the future but he does not see it as a primary database.

"That said, I still only own 0.25 BTC, which a friend sent me several years ago. Don’t have any crypto holdings".

Microstrategy runs a full Bitcoin node

On Thursday October 29, the head of Microstrategy Michael Saylor took to Twitter to reveal that his company had been running a full Bitcoin node (version 0.20.1) for more than thirty days now.

Saylor admitted it was an honor for them to be part of the Bitcoin network and support its growth.