Whales Respond to SHIB Price Surge with Astonishing Fund Movements

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 12:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
As price of SHIB made massive jump, whales started moving staggering lumps of this meme coin
Whales Respond to SHIB Price Surge with Astonishing Fund Movements
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The second largest meme coin, SHIB, has been going up in price since Oct. 25 on the news of Elon Musk planning to close the Twitter purchase deal. Earlier today, the rise reached its peak of 19.23%.

Along with this, several whales have shifted large amounts of Shiba Inu; some of these lumps were moved to be sold as the price of the meme coin peaked.

SHIBprice_surge098u23435teg
Image via TradingView

Whales shovel 360 billion Shiba

Data provided by Etherscan shows that over the past four hours, four different wallets transferred slightly more than 360 billion SHIB in all.

The lumps they wired contained 100,000,000,000; 150,000,000,000; 54,054,054,000 and, again, 54,054,054,000 SHIB tokens. All these SHIB are the equivalent of $3.8 million at the current exchange rate.

A total of 54,054,054,000 SHIB was sent to Binance, while the rest of the crypto was likely acquired by whales.

Related
I Bought More Doge: CoCreators CEO

Top ETH wallets buy $6 million worth of SHIB

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, the top 500 wallets on Ethereum have added roughly $6 million worth of Shiba Inu to their SHIB stash. Per the tweet, they are now holding $133,187,605 in this meme coin, and SHIB has recovered the position of the biggest asset for them.

On Oct. 26, the amount of SHIB evaluated in USD totaled $127,046,308, with the coin sitting in second place on the list of their holdings after STG.

On Wednesday, U.Today reported that Shiba Inu's trading volume saw a massive jump of 211% as the coin's price began to go up.

Today has been SHIB's second consecutive day in the green zone, when it added 8.20%, hitting the $0.00001173 level. By now, the coin has gone down a little, still holding only four zeros, though, and trading at $0.00001090.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #SHIBUSD
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple Ad Appears in Wall Street Station, DOGE Up 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion, SHIB Sets New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/27/2022 - 13:23
Ripple Ad Appears in Wall Street Station, DOGE Up 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion, SHIB Sets New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks
10/27/2022 - 13:05
SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million Mark, But Here's Even Crazier Stat
10/27/2022 - 12:11
XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million Mark, But Here's Even Crazier Stat
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev