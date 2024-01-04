Advertisement
AD

Whales Buying Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Dump

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum and Bitcoin are still in good places as whales are not ready to stop buying
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 8:07
Whales Buying Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Dump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recent plummet in the value of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) has caught the attention of whales who were looking for good entries. Notably, two whale wallets have seized this dip as an opportunity, making substantial purchases of WBTC and ETH at what many are considering "the bottom."

The wallet designated as 0x8B20 took a bullish stance, deploying a total of $3 million USD in stablecoins to acquire 35.18 WBTC at $42,641 each and 674.18 ETH at $2,225 each.

This strategic action by cryptocurrency whales is a significant indicator of strong market sentiment. Such movements often suggest a belief among experienced investors that any forthcoming dips in price will be short-lived, offering quick recovery and providing upward momentum. Following the whales' lead, the crypto market has recouped over 5% of its value, suggesting resilience and a possible trend reversal on the horizon.

Related
Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks

The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF is a critical factor that could catalyze a market turnaround. Despite the common "sell the news" events that often follow such announcements, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would likely boost investor confidence, attracting institutional money.

As the market navigates through these turbulent waters, the actions of whale investors offer a glimmer of optimism. The significant investments from these large-scale holders suggest a belief in the enduring value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. If the ETF receives the green light, we may well witness a significant rally, affirming the whales' bullish maneuvers and potentially leading to a market reversal that could reshape the investment landscape.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Zero, But Is Worst Over?
2024/01/04 08:05
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Zero, But Is Worst Over?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Up 100% in Fund Inflows Last Year, But It Is Far From Maximum
2024/01/04 08:05
XRP Up 100% in Fund Inflows Last Year, But It Is Far From Maximum
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Recover Losses Quickly, Trader Predicts
2024/01/04 08:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Recover Losses Quickly, Trader Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Whales Buying Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Dump
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Zero, But Is Worst Over?
XRP Up 100% in Fund Inflows Last Year, But It Is Far From Maximum
Show all