Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC is in crucial talks today with Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE to finalize comments on Bitcoin spot ETF proposals
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 17:01
Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is holding meetings today with major exchanges including Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. 

The focus of these discussions is to finalize comments on the 19b-4 submissions made by Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF issuers. 

This step is crucial as it could potentially pave the way for the much-anticipated approval of Bitcoin ETFs.

Indications of a positive outcome

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, argues that the nature of these final meetings between the SEC and the exchanges is a hint toward a possible approval of the Bitcoin ETFs. 

Balchunas points out that the SEC has been engaged in a detailed and collaborative process with the issuers to refine their 19b-4 filings. 

This collaboration is a departure from the standard procedure of multiple refilings, indicating a more concerted effort toward a positive outcome. 

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed

Despite some analysts of the likes of Matrixport's Markus Thielen predicting a rejection of the ETFs, Balchunas remains optimistic. 

He notes that the SEC staff, under the guidance of Chair Gary Gensler, has been dedicatedly working with issuers, which could sway the decision in favor of approval.

A Bitcoin price plunge 

As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency market experienced a shockwave today as Bitcoin's value abruptly dropped to $41,454. The decline has been attributed this decline to the market's anxiety over the potential rejection of the Bitcoin ETF proposals. 

This plunge is particularly notable as it coincides with the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin's genesis block. 

Despite earlier bullish forecasts, including a prediction by Matrixport for a surge to $50,000 on ETF approval, the market has reacted bearishly. 

The approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF is seen as a pivotal event that could significantly boost Bitcoin's legitimacy in institutional portfolios and lead to increased investment inflows.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
2024/01/03 17:28
XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed
2024/01/03 17:28
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) to Plunge to $20, Bitcoin Maximalist Keiser Believes
2024/01/03 17:28
Solana (SOL) to Plunge to $20, Bitcoin Maximalist Keiser Believes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks
XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed
Show all