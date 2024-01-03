Advertisement
Morgan Stanley Chair Says Bitcoin Not a Core Investment

article image
Alex Dovbnya
James Gorman, executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, recently expressed skepticism about Bitcoin's role as a core investment
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 19:45
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
James Gorman, the executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, offered a cautious view on Bitcoin in a recent interview with Bloomberg. One of the foremost figures in global finance opined that the flagship cryptocurrency cannot serve as a core investment. 

Pouring cold water on Bitcoin 

Gorman articulated his skepticism about Bitcoin's role in investment portfolios, stressing its speculative nature. "I've never really understood the value of Bitcoin as a form of stored value," he said. 

Despite acknowledging the substantial returns some investors have achieved with Bitcoin, Gorman emphasized its inherent risks, including volatility and regulatory uncertainties. 

He advised caution, particularly for affluent investors, arguing that Bitcoin should represent a minimal portion of their overall financial strategy. 

"It's clearly speculative, highly volatile, and subject to significant regulatory changes," Gorman added, indicating a prudent stance on cryptocurrency investments.

A path forward

The conversation with Gorman extended beyond cryptocurrencies, touching on the broader strategies and future directions under his leadership at Morgan Stanley. 

He underscored the importance of strategic and balanced decision-making in an evolving financial world with modern tech. 

In his new role, Gorman outlined his primary focus: supporting the incoming CEO and guiding Morgan Stanley's strategic trajectory. 

Reflecting on his tenure as CEO and the future of the company, Gorman expressed confidence in the firm's past decisions and its forward strategy. 

He stressed the significance of adaptability, strategic vision, and the ability to navigate the complex interplay of emerging technologies, market trends, and regulatory landscapes, particularly in the context of disruptive innovations like Bitcoin.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

