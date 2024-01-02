Advertisement
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 2

Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins can keep today's growth going?
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 13:43
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 2
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have come back to the green zone after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 6.64%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has broken the resistance level of $44,528. Until the price is above that mark, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. 

Thus, the volume has also increased. All in all, traders can expect a test of the $47,000-$48,000 range soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,547 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.27%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, ETH is looking less bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). At the moment, one should pay attention to the level of $2,392. If the candle closes above it and the wick is short, the upward move may continue to vital zone of $2,500.

Ethereum is trading at $2,400 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

