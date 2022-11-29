Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 15:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Vitalik Buterin's tweet with arbitrary ticker has made obscure cryptocurrency jump by more than 200% in mere minutes
Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors.

Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence the vote is not a good trade, according to the Ethereum co-founder.

While he agrees that "community governance" is good, he does not want it to be the defining narrative for a certain token.

Related
Is Something Shady Happening with Binance? Breakdown of $2 Billion "Audit" Transaction

Obscure token jumps 200%

Meanwhile, an obscure cryptocurrency succinctly named X jumped roughly 200% after the Ethereum co-founder made an off-hand comment about an almost hypothetical token with an arbitrary ticker in his thread about crypto governance. The token is still up 103% over the past 24 hours after paring some gains.

Bitcoin
Image by dexscreener.com

Such bizarre events are not exactly rare in crypto. Speculators sometimes create separate tokens based on the tweets of prominent personalities or pump existing tokens that correspond to certain keywords. Illiquid meme tokens are typically traded on a limited number of decentralized exchanges. Due to extremely low liquidity, it is extremely easy to push their prices significantly higher.

Back in April, a token named "Elon Buys Twitter" spiked by more than 2,400% within just 24 hours after the controversial billionaire reached an acquisition agreement with the prominent social media platform. The token also experienced a wild rally after Musk initially disclosed his 9% stake in Twitter.

Last November, Musk changed his Twitter profile name to "Lord Edge" and instantly inspired the appearance of a meme coin with the same name.

BNB Chain makes it extremely easy to churn out new cryptocurrencies based on literally anything.

Moments after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, cryptocurrency enthusiasts started flooding the market with a bunch of meme coins named after the longest-serving British monarch.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
11/29/2022 - 19:15
Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
11/29/2022 - 16:42
Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
11/29/2022 - 16:05
CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev