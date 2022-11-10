Elon Musk Shares Twitter's Upcoming Plans; Here's Where DOGE's Use Starts

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 13:18
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has invariably supported Dogecoin
Elon Musk Shares Twitter's Upcoming Plans; Here's Where DOGE's Use Starts
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a Wednesday gathering on Spaces, Twitter's live audio feature, Elon Musk laid out plans for Twitter's business since taking over the firm less than two weeks ago, according to a New York Times report.

Musk discussed a vision for Twitter to process payments, replete with linked bank accounts and debit cards and echoing PayPal, the online payment start-up Musk helped build.

According to a filing with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the Treasury Department, the social media behemoth has filed registration paperwork in the past week to clear the way for it to receive payments.

Here's where Dogecoin's utility starts

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has invariably supported Dogecoin, even allowing its use as payment for Tesla's merchandise and his related businesses. He also allowed Dogecoin payments for his recently released "burnt hair" fragrance.

According to Musk, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions, giving it an advantage over Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Related
Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%

"Fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency,” Musk told Time Magazine last December after being named Time's 2021 Person of the Year. "Even though it was created as a silly joke, dogecoin is better suited for transactions."

Related
Dogecoin Core Update Crucial to DOGE's Growth Might Soon Be Released

Immediately following Twitter's acquisition, the price of DOGE increased due to speculations about its integration on the social media platform. In a similar vein, Musk's tweet from last week featuring a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt fueled speculation that he may permit cryptocurrency transactions using dog coins.

However, since Musk has not spoken about or mentioned Dogecoin since the acquisition, it is unclear what exactly he plans to do with the cryptocurrency as regards Twitter.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Peter Brandt: Bitcoin's Next Lows Might Be $13,800 or Even $10,350, Here's Why
11/10/2022 - 13:57
Peter Brandt: Bitcoin's Next Lows Might Be $13,800 or Even $10,350, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Can’t Win Against SEC, Says General Counsel, $320 Million in SOL to Hit Market, Here’s Who Pushed BTC to $17,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/10/2022 - 13:47
Ripple Can’t Win Against SEC, Says General Counsel, $320 Million in SOL to Hit Market, Here’s Who Pushed BTC to $17,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ripple CTO Makes Ironic Comments about Ripple and Himself Considering FTX Purchase
11/10/2022 - 13:37
Ripple CTO Makes Ironic Comments about Ripple and Himself Considering FTX Purchase
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan