Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Gives Advice on Navigating Crypto Winter

During a recent interview with Sumiko Tan, executive editor of The Straits Times, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised cryptocurrency market participants to invest in “simpler stuff.”

The Canadian programmer urged cryptocurrency investors not to trust “individual hotshots.”

Buterin claims that he doesn’t track the price of Ether very closely. He adds that he doesn’t speculate on crypto since he prefers to “buy and hold things.”

Speaking of Singapore’s cryptocurrency scene, Buterin claims that it’s definitely true “to some extent” that the local cryptocurrency space has not been sending its best, referring to disgraced Terra co-founder Do Kwon.

When asked about whether or not Buterin is concerned about Ethereum being potentially used for nefarious purposes, the Canadian programmer replied that there have been multiple decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks. At the same time, he praised the Ethereum community for being good at supporting good things and opposing bad things.

One of Buterin’s main issues with the Bitcoin community is the fact that its members “automatically” love everyone rich and powerful who supports the Bitcoin community. He recalled that plenty of Bitcoiners started fawning over El Salvadoran dictator Nayib Bukele simply because of his government’s crypto gimmick .

Buterin didn’t get used to being so lauded within the cryptocurrency community while adding that he doesn’t always get some descriptions of him:

“I think everyone projects parts of themselves onto me. And that’s weird. Sometimes I can see a description of myself, and I totally can’t relate to it.”