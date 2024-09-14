    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin price has decoupled from Gold
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 14:25
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared his insights on the Bitcoin/Gold ratio, implying that there may be a tradable local low on the horizon.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Brandt provided an analysis of the Bitcoin/Gold ratio, which compares the price of Bitcoin to Gold. This ratio is a key indicator for traders looking to understand the relative strength of Bitcoin against the traditional safe-haven asset, Gold. Brandt accompanied the tweet with a chart that showed a pattern resembling a parallel channel, with Bitcoin trending down against Gold.

    A parallel channel is a technical pattern used to define price movements between two trend lines — one acting as resistance (the upper line) and the other as support (the lower line). In the case of the Bitcoin Gold ratio, the trend depicted resembled that of a descending channel, which is commonly used to predict overall changes in trends.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Epic Price Pattern Spotted by Peter Brandt, But There's a Warning
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 14:58
    Bitcoin Epic Price Pattern Spotted by Peter Brandt, But There's a Warning
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Alert by Binance: Withdrawal Addresses in Danger
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate
    Massive XRP Reversal: Breakout Next? Toncoin (TON) to Face Biggest Resistance Since August, Ethereum (ETH) in Poor State
    Bulls Back in Driver's Seat as BTC Reclaims $60K

    This technical pattern suggests that the Bitcoin Gold ratio is experiencing a downward trend, but also indicates that it may soon reach a support level where a reversal could occur.

    Bitcoin decouples from Gold

    According to a recent CryptoQuant analysis, Bitcoin has decoupled from Gold, with prices dropping as Gold hits record highs.

    Bitcoin prices have fallen while Gold prices have achieved a new record high, resulting in a negative correlation between the two.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Crucial Bitcoin-to-Gold Comparison
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 15:39
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Crucial Bitcoin-to-Gold Comparison
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide


    A period of negative correlation between Bitcoin and Gold, with Gold rising and Bitcoin falling, usually indicates a risk-averse environment in which investors choose traditional safe-haven assets like Gold over speculative assets like Bitcoin.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 3.17% in the last 24 hours to $59,773. The price of Bitcoin rose in weekend trading, hitting its highest mark since the start of September as traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting might yield a jumbo-sized rate cut.

    #Bitcoin #Gold Price #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 13:59
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 13:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Has to Reach This Level to Kickstart Bull Run
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend
    When Solana and XRP ETF? This ETF Expert Has Idea
    Bitcoin (BTC) Has to Reach This Level to Kickstart Bull Run
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD