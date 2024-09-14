Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Forecasts Major Shift in Bitcoin-Gold Trend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared his insights on the Bitcoin/Gold ratio, implying that there may be a tradable local low on the horizon.

In a recent tweet, Brandt provided an analysis of the Bitcoin/Gold ratio, which compares the price of Bitcoin to Gold. This ratio is a key indicator for traders looking to understand the relative strength of Bitcoin against the traditional safe-haven asset, Gold. Brandt accompanied the tweet with a chart that showed a pattern resembling a parallel channel, with Bitcoin trending down against Gold.

There may be a tradable local low in the Bitcoin/Gold ratio $BTC $XAU pic.twitter.com/jB9IlpP7xu — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 13, 2024

A parallel channel is a technical pattern used to define price movements between two trend lines — one acting as resistance (the upper line) and the other as support (the lower line). In the case of the Bitcoin Gold ratio, the trend depicted resembled that of a descending channel, which is commonly used to predict overall changes in trends.

This technical pattern suggests that the Bitcoin Gold ratio is experiencing a downward trend, but also indicates that it may soon reach a support level where a reversal could occur.

Bitcoin decouples from Gold

According to a recent CryptoQuant analysis, Bitcoin has decoupled from Gold, with prices dropping as Gold hits record highs.

Bitcoin prices have fallen while Gold prices have achieved a new record high, resulting in a negative correlation between the two.

A period of negative correlation between Bitcoin and Gold, with Gold rising and Bitcoin falling, usually indicates a risk-averse environment in which investors choose traditional safe-haven assets like Gold over speculative assets like Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 3.17% in the last 24 hours to $59,773. The price of Bitcoin rose in weekend trading, hitting its highest mark since the start of September as traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting might yield a jumbo-sized rate cut.