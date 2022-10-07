U.Today Partners with Top Japanese Crypto Media Outlet CoinPost

Fri, 10/07/2022 - 07:44
Vladislav Sopov
Two prominent cryptocurrency media outlets inked long-term strategic partnership
Veteran cryptocurrency media company U.Today, one of the most popular independent portals on fintech and blockchain, shares the details of its latest partnership.

U.Today has scored partnership with CoinPost: Details

According to the official statement shared by the two teams, top-tier blockchain media outlet CoinPost is now a partner of U.Today, global crypto and blockchain outlet.

Image by CoinPost

Both CoinPost and U.Today are well known for their unmatched expertise in coverings the turbulent crypto segment. Every day, the two websites publish insightful, useful and captivating content for millions of users across the globe.

CoinPost is also known as the undisputed leader of the Japanese crypto media market. As of early Q4, 2022, CoinPost witnesses 8.9 million MAU, which is 6x larger than that of the closest competitor. Content by CoinPost’s authors is indexed by leading broadcasting platforms Google, Yahoo, Smartnews and NewsPicks; the articles are frequently marked as "top stories."

Besides that, CoinPost has top positions by SEO rankings and the highest count of subscribers on all major social media and blogging platforms.

Together for better crypto coverage and analytics

CoinPost is also an organizer of global and regional cryptocurrency events, such as Lisk Tokyo Meetup, XRP Meetup (attended by legendary Ripple CTO David Schwartz), Road to Devcon by Ethereum Japan and so on.

The collaboration between the two media outlets will include various features, such as content sharing.

As such, crypto enthusiasts globally will have access to more advanced analytics, contents, texts, reviews, how-tos, guides and so on.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

