Unizen Advances Its Partnership with GEM Digital Limited Firm

Unizen, a hybrid CeDeFi ecosystem that features trading protocols, a price aggregator, a multi-blockchain bridge and a VC incubator for early-stage crypto-focused start-ups, enters into a new phase of collaboration with a leading investing firm on emerging markets.

Unizen expands collaboration with GEM: details

According to the joint official statement by Unizen (ZCX) and its long-term stretegic partner Global Emerging Markets (GEM), the two firms are going to further expand the scope of their cooperaion. The cryptocurrency ecosystem and VC entity will coordinate their efforts on multiple workloads.

Dear Community,



Please find our joint press between GEM / Unizen, before it is posted elsewherehttps://t.co/DF5u0Yq398



Also, we look forward to releasing updated tokenomics on $ZCX, along with an update to our ZCX burn/buyback model for the Unizen Trade Aggregator@unizen_io — Sean Noga (@seannogazen) November 11, 2022

Global Emerging Markets (GEM), one of the most influential players on Asian VC markets, highlights the importance of this collaboration for its key focus area, i.e., mid-cap altcoins. Namely, the platform is going to expand its presence in the equity structures of products that are candidates for the top 100-200 positions in CoinMarketCap's market capitalization rankings.

GEM's team is excited by the latest additions to Unizen's product stack, including the Unizen Trade Aggregator and the Unizen Multi-Chain Bridge. These vehicles are designed to streamline the value transfer for entities and individuals across various regions of the globe.

Ads

Sean Noga, CEO of Unizen, highlights that both teams share a common vision on the next stages in Web3's disruption in terms of technology and marketing:

GEM's interests are firmly aligned with the broader Unizen community. The funding facility provided by GEM allows Unizen to control the timing of capital injections into the project and gives Unizen the option of raising capital at increasing valuations.

As covered by U.Today previously, in mid-October 2022, Unizen introduced a Trade Aggregator for decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXes) on many blockchains.

The inaugural release (Trade Aggregator v1) is designed to connect 60+ DEXes simultaneously across seven heterogeneous blockchains.

With GEM partnership scored, ZenX will fuel next generation of Web3 innovations

Within this collaboration, GEM and Unizen will leverage each other's resources and networks for further crucial announcements and developments. Namely, GEM will collaborate with ZenX, a popular incubator for Web3 teams by Unizen.

Unizen is set to leverage GEM's global reach, its financial resources and its C-level contacts in key crypto, institutional and private equity segments.

At the same time, GEM is ready to employ Unizen's extensive network across Web3 and fintech as well as knowledge and expertise in nurturing early-stage projects through ZenX Labs.