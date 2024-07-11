Advertisement
AD

    Ultra-Bullish Cardano Price Pattern No One Talks About

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano price shows ultra-bullish behavior while no one notices
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 16:42
    Ultra-Bullish Cardano Price Pattern No One Talks About
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An interesting situation has formed on the price chart of Cardano (ADA), drawing the attention of keen market observers. Over the last four months, Cardano's price has been on a relentless decline.

    Advertisement

    However, it has now arrived at a crucial support level, historically significant in its pricing trajectory. The $0.35 mark per ADA is particularly noteworthy, as it was the price point where Cardano's value surged following its 2018 listing on Binance, the world's largest exchange. This level has consistently served as a pivotal support or resistance point for ADA.

    Related
    4.81 Billion Cardano (ADA) Sell Wall Sparks Fresh Concern
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 15:50
    4.81 Billion Cardano (ADA) Sell Wall Sparks Fresh Concern
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 868% in Bullish Whale Activity
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Bitcoin (BTC) 400% Surge Ahead? History Says Yes

    Recently, this support level has proven its strength once again. After a 12% drop last week, Cardano's price held firm at $0.35. Following this stabilization, the weekly candle closed above this mark, leading to an epic 15.3% increase in ADA's price over the next four days.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    What makes this rise even more intriguing is that it occurred on relatively low trading volumes. Despite being the 10th largest token by market capitalization, Cardano's trading turnover places it only in 17th place.

    Under the radar

    While trading activity for ADA is currently subdued and market participants' attention is diverted elsewhere, the token is quietly experiencing its own mini bull rally.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This pattern suggests a potential ultra-bullish trend for Cardano that has gone largely unnoticed. As ADA holds strong at this crucial support level and begins to climb, investors may find renewed interest in this "dino" coin. The low trading volumes accompanying the price rise could signal significant upside potential if the attention of market participants shifts toward Cardano.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,218% in Whale Inflows, What's Going On?
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 14:58
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,218% in Whale Inflows, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In conclusion, while Cardano's recent price action might be flying under the radar, the formation of this bullish pattern presents an intriguing opportunity for attentive investors.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 26 Billion ADA Stuns Cardano Bears as Price Makes Epic Reversal
    Jul 11, 2024 - 16:36
    26 Billion ADA Stuns Cardano Bears as Price Makes Epic Reversal
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Horror Legend Stephen King Issues 'Hurricane' AI Tweet
    Jul 11, 2024 - 16:36
    Horror Legend Stephen King Issues 'Hurricane' AI Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 11
    Jul 11, 2024 - 16:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Token (WXT) Debuts with a Stellar 18% Growth
    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ultra-Bullish Cardano Price Pattern No One Talks About
    26 Billion ADA Stuns Cardano Bears as Price Makes Epic Reversal
    Horror Legend Stephen King Issues 'Hurricane' AI Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD