Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone

Chronoshot, a free-to-play sci-fi shooting game powered by the Cardano blockchain, is now available for wishlisting on the Epic Games Store, one of the most popular video game distribution services.

Advertisement

"Cardano Games on Epic makes me happy," Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a social media post in response to the milestone.

The game is in early access, meaning that the game is still under development.

Epic Games wanted to get the new game in front of players before it fully launched.

The early access version includes two single-player modes with leaderboards. Gamers will be able to test out a select number of characters.

The multiplayer feature will become available only after the full launch of the game that is expected to take place later this year. On top of that,

It will be necessary to create a free RFLXT account in order to be able to play this game. The platform makes it possible to level up characters with the help of dynamic Cardano-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) so that they can gain a competitive advantage.

"Our platform was always designed w/ interoperability in mind, so players on Epic will create RFLXT accounts & be able to utilize our RFLXT features in-game as they're launched," RFLXT said on the X social media platform.

The RFLXT studio makes it possible to leverage blockchain and artificial intelligence for interacting with communities through digital doubles and games.

According to RFLX, the early access phrase is meant to allow users to familiarize themselves with the platform over the next few months. They want the public to be familiar with the development process, which is why they opted for “open beta.”