Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,218% in Whale Inflows, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Something big might be brewing for Cardano if indications of whale inflows are true
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 14:58
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,218% in Whale Inflows, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), currently the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is seeing a surge in large holder inflows, an indicator that tracks the funds going into large holder, or whale, addresses.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, ADA is demonstrating a 1,218% surge in large holder inflows, which resulted from a spike in funds entering whale addresses from 14.51 million ADA on July 8 to 110.7 million ADA on July 9. This rise comes after ADA saw flattened inflows for several days, beginning on July 5.

    Large Holders' Inflows might indicate that considerable buying activity is taking place. This is the case because many of these addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage.

    Article image
    Large Holders Inflow, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Spikes in Large Holders Inflows can also indicate price bottoms since these addresses prefer to buy in bulk after significant drops.

    Both scenarios might be likely for ADA given the current situation on the market. The crypto market has experienced fluctuations in recent weeks, with ADA falling to lows last seen in November 2023.

    Currently, the ADA price is showing signs of stability, up 3.4% in the last 24 hours to $0.3819. While the spike in large holder inflows might suggest something brewing for Cardano, it is also essential to keep in mind that large entities may transfer out funds received for business purposes.

    Cardano advances toward Chang upgrade

    Cardano is progressing toward its highly awaited Chang upgrade, with Cardano Node 9.0.0. released.

    The Chang upgrade will stagger the release of governance functionality, making adoption and onboarding easier for those with new or extra roles in governance. It is separated into two phases.

    Related
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 13:03
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Chang Upgrade 1 will add governance features to Cardano and begin the technical bootstrapping phase, as outlined in the CIP-1694 Bootstrapping Phase. Chang Upgrade 2 takes CIP-1694 out of the technical bootstrapping phase and enables the final features of on-chain governance, including DRep participation and all governance actions.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Here's When German Government Might Stop Its Bitcoin Selling Spree
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:52
    Here's When German Government Might Stop Its Bitcoin Selling Spree
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Binance CEO Faces SHIB Army's Pleading to Start Burning SHIB, Here's Why
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:52
    Binance CEO Faces SHIB Army's Pleading to Start Burning SHIB, Here's Why
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shibarium Eyes Abnormal 540% Increase in Shiba Inu Token Gas Fees
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:52
    Shibarium Eyes Abnormal 540% Increase in Shiba Inu Token Gas Fees
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agoric Unveils Orchestration for Next-Gen Web3 Applications
    CROSS THE AGES Integrates Real World Assets with Virtual Gaming
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees And Over 500 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 1,218% in Whale Inflows, What's Going On?
    Here's When German Government Might Stop Its Bitcoin Selling Spree
    Binance CEO Faces SHIB Army's Pleading to Start Burning SHIB, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD