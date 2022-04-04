UK to Launch NFT at Finance Minister's Request

UK Finance Minister has asked for a non-fungible token to be made and launched later this year

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Reuters has just reported that the finance minister of the U.K., Rishi Sunak, has asked the Royal Mint—the organization that mints coins owned by the British government—to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) and release it this summer.

UK FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS CHANCELLOR HAS ASKED UK ROYAL MINT TO CREATE AN NFT, TO BE ISSUED BY THE SUMMER. — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 4, 2022

According to the source, this is part of Sunak's new approach focused on crypto assets. NFT is a digital token with a single copy on a blockchain. These tokens have become a hot trend recently, selling for massive sums in Ethereum on platforms like OpenSea.

UK'S FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK: IT IS MY AMBITION TO MAKE THE UK A GLOBAL HUB FOR CRYPTOASSET TECHNOLOGY. — Breaking News | FinancialJuice (@Financialjuice1) April 4, 2022

On Feb. 13, U.Today reported that a rare NFT "alien" that belongs in the CryptoPunk collection was sold for a mind-blowing $23.7 million.