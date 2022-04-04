UK to Launch NFT at Finance Minister's Request

Reuters has just reported that the finance minister of the U.K., Rishi Sunak, has asked the Royal Mint—the organization that mints coins owned by the British government—to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) and release it this summer.
UK FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS CHANCELLOR HAS ASKED UK ROYAL MINT TO CREATE AN NFT, TO BE ISSUED BY THE SUMMER.— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 4, 2022
According to the source, this is part of Sunak's new approach focused on crypto assets. NFT is a digital token with a single copy on a blockchain. These tokens have become a hot trend recently, selling for massive sums in Ethereum on platforms like OpenSea.
UK'S FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK: IT IS MY AMBITION TO MAKE THE UK A GLOBAL HUB FOR CRYPTOASSET TECHNOLOGY.— Breaking News | FinancialJuice (@Financialjuice1) April 4, 2022
