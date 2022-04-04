UK to Launch NFT at Finance Minister's Request

News
Mon, 04/04/2022 - 14:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
UK Finance Minister has asked for a non-fungible token to be made and launched later this year
UK to Launch NFT at Finance Minister's Request
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Reuters has just reported that the finance minister of the U.K., Rishi Sunak, has asked the Royal Mint—the organization that mints coins owned by the British government—to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) and release it this summer.

According to the source, this is part of Sunak's new approach focused on crypto assets. NFT is a digital token with a single copy on a blockchain. These tokens have become a hot trend recently, selling for massive sums in Ethereum on platforms like OpenSea.

Related
Elon Musk Would Support DOGE Integration into Social Media as He Discloses 9.2% Stake in Twitter

On Feb. 13, U.Today reported that a rare NFT "alien" that belongs in the CryptoPunk collection was sold for a mind-blowing $23.7 million.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Mercor Finance: Disrupting Crypto Markets with Automated Copy-Trading
04/04/2022 - 18:30
Mercor Finance: Disrupting Crypto Markets with Automated Copy-Trading
Guest AuthorGuest Author
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 4
04/04/2022 - 16:15
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Intel Rolls Out New Bitcoin Mining Chip
04/04/2022 - 16:01
Intel Rolls Out New Bitcoin Mining Chip
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya