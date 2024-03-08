Advertisement
Tron Founder Reveals Crucial Impact Warren Buffett $4.56 Million Lunch Had on Him

article image
Yuri Molchan
Justin Sun has revealed how much importance famous lunch with Buffett was for him
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 12:54
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
The founder of the once-popular blockchain Tron, crypto millionaire Justin Sun, has admitted that the lunch that he had with Warren Buffett four years ago had a profound effect on him as an entrepreneur and investor.

Sun elaborates on what Buffett lunch meant to him

In a video that lasts approximately five minutes, Justin Sun reveals what a priceless experience meeting the legendary investor Buffett over lunch in early 2020 was for him, after Sun had won that opportunity by donating $4.56 million to the charity run by Buffett’s wife in 2019. The lunch took place only a year later.

The main effect this remarkable event had on Sun, according to him, was that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet a renowned investor and discuss his ideas with Buffett. As Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger passed away in November last year, Sun fears that lunch with Buffett may be impossible to repeat, although he hopes that Buffett will live for many more years from now, even though he is in poor health at the moment.

Sun was permitted to bring several friends along, so he invited Litecoin founder Charlie Lee, eToro chief executive Yoni Assia, Huobi CFO Chris Lee and CZ, who spearheaded Binance back then. However, CZ rejected the offer, citing other urgent things to do, and sent head of Binance Charity Foundation Helen Hai instead of himself.

'Warren Buffett Owns a Bitcoin,' Tron Founder Claims

Buffett still holds gifted Bitcoin, Sun claims

Buffett is a well-known Bitcoin critic who recommended that investors of his hedge fund, Berkshire Hathaway, not invest in BTC, likening it to “rat poison squared” in 2018.

During the aforementioned lunch, Justin Sun presented Buffett with a smartphone with an embedded cryptocurrency wallet. That wallet contained one Bitcoin and almost two million TRX coins. Several times by now, the Tron founder has tweeted that he believes Buffett still holds the Bitcoin given to him.

Sun tweeted about this in late February this year and also in February 2023. He has been tweeting this even though, after the lunch, Buffett told Sun that he had given that smartphone with the crypto away to the GLIDE foundation, and the investor told Sun that he does not own any crypto and never will.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
