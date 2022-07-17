Tron Boss Says Warren Buffett Still Holds Bitcoin. Is This the Case?

Tron founder Justin Sun believes that legendary investor Warren Buffett continues to hold Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX).



In February 2020, the crypto entrepreneur finally got his $4.5 million charity dinner with the “Oracle of Omaha.”



Sun gifted Buffett a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 phone loaded with 1 Bitcoin and 1,930,830 TRX tokens, making one of the most influential investors a cryptocurrency holder. Some users noticed that the wallets containing gifted crypto had remained inactive.



However, after the dinner, Buffett told Sun that he gave the phone to the GLIDE Foundation. "I don't own any cryptocurrency. I never will," the “Oracle of Omaha” said. Hence, it is likely that the billionaire no longer has anything to do with the gifted crypto given that he has a strong distaste for cryptocurrencies.



The Berkshire Hathaway boss, the seventh richest person on the planet with an estimated net worth of $97 billion, is known as one of the harshest cryptocurrency critics.

Recently, the legendary investor said that he wouldn’t buy all Bitcoins in existence for only $25, reiterating that the cryptocurrency is completely worthless since it doesn’t actually produce anything.Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger predicted that the largest cryptocurrency would drop to as low as zero while calling Bitcoin “evil.”Back in 2018, Buffett described Bitcoin as “probably rat poison squared.” The comment riled up the cryptocurrency community, making the “Oracle of Omaha” one of its biggest nemeses.As reported by U.Today , Buffett dismissed the flagship cryptocurrency all the way back in 2014.