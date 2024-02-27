Advertisement
AD

'Warren Buffett Owns a Bitcoin,' Tron Founder Claims

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
World's legendary investor owns one BTC, Justin Sun stated in his tweet, here's what led him to say it
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 14:32
'Warren Buffett Owns a Bitcoin,' Tron Founder Claims
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun has published a tweet to say he believes that the founder of the Berkshire Hathaway investment fund and one of the world’s wealthiest men, Warren Buffett, holds one Bitcoin.

He stated this despite the well-known fact that Buffett is a Bitcoin critic, who referred to BTC as “rat poison squared” six years ago, thus warning investors not to get involved with the world’s leading digital currency.

Sun believes Buffett still holds gifted crypto

Justin Sun, the creator of Tron blockchain and owner of Poloniex and Huobi exchanges, seems to believe that the Oracle of Omaha (Buffett’s nickname in financial circles) continues to hold the Bitcoin that Sun presented to him during the charity dinner that took place in 2020.

Sun won a chance to have that dinner with Buffett after donating $4.56 million to Buffett’s wife’s charity with permission to bring several friends. Sun spread the word about it, and among those who came to dinner with him was Litcoin founder Charlie Lee, founder of eToro Yoni Assia, top executive of Binance Helen Haiyu (CZ said he would be unable to be present, although he also received an invitation from Sun), and several others.

During the meal, the talked about various subjects, including Tesla, Bitcoin, Tron and crypto in general. Despite the fact that Sun was unable to convert Buffett into a crypto supporter, he presented the renowned investor with a Samsung Galaxy crypto smartphone, which held slightly more than one Bitcoin and 1,930,830 TRX.

Now, Sun has tweeted that Buffett still holds that single Bitcoin, even though, according to several reports, those wallets have remained untouched. Notably, the Tron founder tweeted the same thesis a year ago.

Related
Current BTC Surge Could Bring on $100,000 'God Candle': Max Keiser

Max Keiser calls Michael Saylor "new Warren Buffett"

In a recently published tweet, Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser referred to MicroStrategy and its founder, Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, as “the new Berkshire Hathaway” and the new Warren Buffett “but 100x bigger & better.”

On Monday, MicroStrategy purchased another enormous Bitcoin chunk of 3,000 BTC for approximately $155 million. Santiment data agency believes that this purchase was one of the drivers that pushed the Bitcoin price above the $57,000 level later that day.

#Bitcoin #Max Keiser
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data
2024/02/27 14:29
Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
2024/02/27 14:29
Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
2024/02/27 14:29
Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Fluence Launches Cloudless Computing Platform, A Permissionless Answer To Centralized Cloud Providers
Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Warren Buffett Owns a Bitcoin,' Tron Founder Claims
Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data
Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
Show all