'Warren Buffett Owns a Bitcoin,' Tron Founder Claims

Founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun has published a tweet to say he believes that the founder of the Berkshire Hathaway investment fund and one of the world’s wealthiest men, Warren Buffett, holds one Bitcoin.

He stated this despite the well-known fact that Buffett is a Bitcoin critic, who referred to BTC as “rat poison squared” six years ago, thus warning investors not to get involved with the world’s leading digital currency.

Sun believes Buffett still holds gifted crypto

Justin Sun, the creator of Tron blockchain and owner of Poloniex and Huobi exchanges, seems to believe that the Oracle of Omaha (Buffett’s nickname in financial circles) continues to hold the Bitcoin that Sun presented to him during the charity dinner that took place in 2020.

Sun won a chance to have that dinner with Buffett after donating $4.56 million to Buffett’s wife’s charity with permission to bring several friends. Sun spread the word about it, and among those who came to dinner with him was Litcoin founder Charlie Lee, founder of eToro Yoni Assia, top executive of Binance Helen Haiyu (CZ said he would be unable to be present, although he also received an invitation from Sun), and several others.

During the meal, the talked about various subjects, including Tesla, Bitcoin, Tron and crypto in general. Despite the fact that Sun was unable to convert Buffett into a crypto supporter, he presented the renowned investor with a Samsung Galaxy crypto smartphone, which held slightly more than one Bitcoin and 1,930,830 TRX.

Now, Sun has tweeted that Buffett still holds that single Bitcoin, even though, according to several reports, those wallets have remained untouched. Notably, the Tron founder tweeted the same thesis a year ago.

Max Keiser calls Michael Saylor "new Warren Buffett"

In a recently published tweet, Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser referred to MicroStrategy and its founder, Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, as “the new Berkshire Hathaway” and the new Warren Buffett “but 100x bigger & better.”

On Monday, MicroStrategy purchased another enormous Bitcoin chunk of 3,000 BTC for approximately $155 million. Santiment data agency believes that this purchase was one of the drivers that pushed the Bitcoin price above the $57,000 level later that day.