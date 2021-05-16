Tom Lee Predicts $125,000 Bitcoin in 2021 Despite Tesla's U-Turn

News
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 18:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Permabull Tom Lee has increased his year-end Bitcoin target despite Tesla's snub
Tom Lee Predicts $125,000 Bitcoin in 2021 Despite Tesla's U-Turn
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee remains bullish on Bitcoin despite market participants becoming extremely fearful following Tesla’s about-face.

In fact, the famed permabull told Business Insider about increasing his year-end Bitcoin target to $125,000 to $100,00.

Related
Elon Musk Wants to Go "All In" on Dogecoin Because of "Obnoxious" Bitcoin Threads
Tesla no longer accepting Bitcoin and Elon Musk criticizing its carbon footprint will encourage the industry to focus on adopting green energy solutions, according to Lee.   

It is probably better to view it as a call to action for the bitcoin industry to focus on renewables or more efficient ways to provide proof of work.

Lee also believes that more companies will now be able to embrace “green” cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is trading at $46,974 at the time of writing this article. 

#Bitcoin News #Tom Lee
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Threatens to Dump All of Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings, Pushing BTC to Multi-Month Low
05/16/2021 - 19:28

Elon Musk Threatens to Dump All of Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings, Pushing BTC to Multi-Month Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Tom Lee Predicts $125,000 Bitcoin in 2021 Despite Tesla's U-Turn
05/16/2021 - 18:37

Tom Lee Predicts $125,000 Bitcoin in 2021 Despite Tesla's U-Turn

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 16
05/16/2021 - 18:26

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img