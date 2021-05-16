Elon Musk Wants to Go "All In" on Dogecoin Because of "Obnoxious" Bitcoin Threads

Elon Musk is getting fed up with Bitcoiners, claiming that their threads make him want to go "all in" on Dogecoin

After getting canceled by Bitcoiners, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says that he wants to go "all in" on meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

His most recent tweet is addressed to Peter McCormack, the host of the "What Bitcoin Did" podcast who believes that the billionaire's vocal support for the meme token is "the perfect troll."

Musk, in turn, describes such threads as "obnoxious."

Earlier today, Musk also defended his controversial Dogecoin scaling proposal, seemingly pulling a Roger Ver:

For those bad at math, 100X higher transaction volume with 100X lower fees means total fees earned stay same. Low fees & high volume are needed to become currency of Earth.

The Tesla boss is no longer in the Bitcoin community's good graces after the e-car maker announced that it had suspended Bitcoin payments because of the cryptocurrency's carbon footprint earlier this week.