TIME Magazine to Hold Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet

Mon, 04/12/2021 - 18:07
Alex Dovbnya
TIME Magazine has committed to holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet
TIME Magazine to Hold Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet
According to an announcement made by Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, TIME magazine has partnered with the leading cryptocurrency asset manager to release a video series centered around cryptocurrencies. 

As part of the deal, the iconic publication has agreed to get paid in Bitcoin and hold the largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

CNBC Host Jim Cramer Predicts $3 Trillion Crypto Market, Says He Wants to Get Paid in Bitcoin

Last month, TIME published a job posting for a new chief financial officer (CFO) that requires "comfort" with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.   

It also started selling its most famous covers as non-fungible tokens in March. As reported by U.Today, one of them ("The Computer in Society") was purchased by Tron CEO Justin Sun for 117 ETH.    

