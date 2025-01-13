JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion

Banking giant JPMorgan has predicted that a spot-based XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) could attract impressive inflows ranging from $3 billion to $8 billion.

The estimate is based on the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that were launched last year.

ETF assets account for roughly 8% of Bitcoin's total market cap, which currently stands at $1.81 trillion. However, Ethereum ETFs have a much lower penetration rate (around 3%).

Notably, JPMorgan also expects Solana ETFs to perform on a similar level.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple's Monica Long believes that XRP will be next in line following the approval of the products that track Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There are already multiple industry players vying to launch an XRP ETF in the U.S. These include Bitwise, WisdomTree, and other contenders.

Last week, Nate Geraci, one of the top ETF analysts, predicted that a spot XRP ETF would end up getting approved this year.

According to CNBC's Bob Pisani, 2025 will be about expanding cryptocurrency ETF offerings in the U.S.

Polymarket users currently see a 59% chance of an XRP ETF being approved in 2025. There is a 50% chance of such a product being greenlit by July 31.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has repeatedly spoken about the inevitability of XRP ETF approval in the U.S.

However, the SEC might approve ETF products tied to such tokens as Litecoin (LTC) before it moves forward with XRP and SOL.

The SEC filed an appeal in the Ripple case in October, but the upcoming pro-crypto administration is expected to drop the case.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler will step down from his post in a week from now.