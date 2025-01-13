Advertisement
    JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    An XRP ETF could attract as much as $8 billion worth of assets, according to JPMorgan
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 17:41
    JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Banking giant JPMorgan has predicted that a spot-based XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) could attract impressive inflows ranging from $3 billion to $8 billion. 

    The estimate is based on the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that were launched last year. 

    ETF assets account for roughly 8% of Bitcoin's total market cap, which currently stands at $1.81 trillion. However, Ethereum ETFs have a much lower penetration rate (around 3%). 

    Notably, JPMorgan also expects Solana ETFs to perform on a similar level.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple's Monica Long believes that XRP will be next in line following the approval of the products that track Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

    There are already multiple industry players vying to launch an XRP ETF in the U.S. These include Bitwise, WisdomTree, and other contenders. 

    99,999,980 XRP at Go; BlackRock Sets XRP ETF Aside; Cardano Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 16:11
    99,999,980 XRP at Go; BlackRock Sets XRP ETF Aside; Cardano Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria Blokhina

    Last week, Nate Geraci, one of the top ETF analysts, predicted that a spot XRP ETF would end up getting approved this year.  

    According to CNBC's Bob Pisani, 2025 will be about expanding cryptocurrency ETF offerings in the U.S. 

    Polymarket users currently see a 59% chance of an XRP ETF being approved in 2025. There is a 50% chance of such a product being greenlit by July 31. 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has repeatedly spoken about the inevitability of XRP ETF approval in the U.S. 

    However, the SEC might approve ETF products tied to such tokens as Litecoin (LTC) before it moves forward with XRP and SOL.      

    The SEC filed an appeal in the Ripple case in October, but the upcoming pro-crypto administration is expected to drop the case. 

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler will step down from his post in a week from now. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

