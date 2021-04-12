CNBC Host Jim Cramer Predicts $3 Trillion Crypto Market, Says He Wants to Get Paid in Bitcoin

America’s most famous stock picker is diving deeper into the Bitcoin rabbit hole.



Jim Cramer, the longtime host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has just tweeted that he wants to get paid in the top cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, Cramer bought Bitcoin for the first time last September as an inflation hedge in spite of being critical of it in the past.

After that, he started advocating for companies adding coins to their balance sheets and video game retailer GameStop saving itself with crypto.

During the Monday broadcast of “Squawk Box,” he said that he views Bitcoin as a store of value while adding that the whole crypto market could reach $3 trillion:

This is a $2 trillion market maybe going to $3 trillion.

CNBC reportedly pays its biggest star about $5 million a year for numerous shows.



Apart from being known as a constantly screaming CNBC anchor, Cramer also ran a hedge fund and co-founded financial news site TheStreet.com. His personal net worth is currently sitting at around $150 million, which is far below 1999 when his stake in TheStreet.com alone was worth $255 million during the height of the dot-com bubble.

Don’t scoff at Bitcoin salaries

In December, American football offensive tackle Russell Okung announced that he had started receiving half of his $13 million salary in Bitcoin.



Back then, it was viewed as a bearish sign, with critics comparing Okung’s move to supermodel Gisele Bündchen choosing paychecks in euro in 2007 right before it topped against the dollar in 2007. Fast-forward to April, it’s safe to say that skeptics were clearly in the wrong, and the NFL star has doubled his money.