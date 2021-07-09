TikTok Influencers Banned from Promoting Cryptocurrencies

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 14:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Your favorite "fintok" influencer will no longer be able to promote cryptocurrency projects
TikTok Influencers Banned from Promoting Cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok—which is partially responsible for the rise of meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin—has prohibited its users from promoting cryptocurrencies, The Daily Mail reports.

Apart from crypto, a slew of other financial services and products, such as loans, credit cards and forex trading, are also banned under the app's recently updated branded content policy.

Popular social media accounts usually receive a commission for endorsing certain products.

Some major fintech startups of the likes of Revolut would partner with "fintok" influencers to cater to the app's young audiences. However, the new policy will pull the plug on such collaborations.

There were concerns that some unscrupulous users were taking advantage of young people's credulity and lack of investing skills.

Related
Man Who Lost $378 Million Bitcoin Fortune in Landfill Plans 12-Month Search
Ads promoting cryptocurrencies have already been banned by the red-hot social media company.

The company has also advanced its approach to user safety by implementing a system that will automatically delete any videos that violate its rules:

Over the next few weeks, we'll begin using technology to automatically remove some types of violative content identified upon upload, in addition to removals confirmed by our Safety team.

Following the cryptocurrency market's recent boom and bust cycle, regulators are growing increasingly concerned about cryptocurrency marketing and advertising. As reported by U.Today, a U.K. watchdog said that it would start taking down irresponsible and misleading crypto ads this month.

Major social media platforms rushed to ban crypto ads after the crypto market crashed in early 2018.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Microsoft Using Bitcoin to Let People Own and Protect Their Decentralized Virtual Identity
07/09/2021 - 15:10

Microsoft Using Bitcoin to Let People Own and Protect Their Decentralized Virtual Identity
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
07/09/2021 - 15:04

Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Long-Term Holders Grabbing Bitcoin from Short-Term Holders, Here’s What’s Happening
07/09/2021 - 14:21

Long-Term Holders Grabbing Bitcoin from Short-Term Holders, Here’s What’s Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan