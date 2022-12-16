This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 15:49
Gamza Khanzadaev
This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?
The price of the onAVAX token has risen by 25% in the past seven days, as presented by onXRP. OVX has thus become one of the most profitable crypto assets on XRP Ledger. Currently, it is trading at 0.012 XRP, which is equivalent to $0.03. OVX, on the other hand, has a capitalization of 1.2 million XRP with a supply of 100 million tokens.

onAVAX is the native token of the cross-chain platform of the same name, launched last summer to create a connection between the XRPL and AVAX ecosystems. As U.Today previously reported, OVX is the first AVAX asset on XRP Ledger. The token distribution was conducted by airdrop among OXP and POP holders on the onXRP platform.

XRPL's most expensive asset

One of the most expensive assets on XRPL is Xpunk tokens, inspired by the legendary CryptoPunks. According to the same source, the price per token is 5,106 XRP, while the capitalization of the entire offering is 25.53 million XRP.

At the same time, the floor price for an item from the Xpunks NFT collection is 1,500 XRP, when, as reported by U.Today, the sales record was 108,900 XRP.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

