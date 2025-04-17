Michael Saylor Reacts As Bitcoin Climbs Closer to $85,000: ‘Bitcoin Is Calling’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and the founder of BTC-powered behemoth Strategy, has taken to social media to draw the crypto community’s attention to the Bitcoin price striving to make another major step up.

"Bitcoin is calling": Michael Saylor

Currently, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency is trading above the $84,000 level, gearing up to regain $85,000.

Today, Michael Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself sitting in an office with a Bitcoin logo behind him hanging on the wall, holding the receiver of an old-school phone close to his ear. The caption to this image goes simply, “Bitcoin is calling.” Unlike his previous tweets with similar AI-made images, this time there is no orange color, which is associated with Bitcoin.

Saylor helps maintain Bitcoin price stability: Bloomberg's top analyst

Earlier today, a top ETF analyst of Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, published a tweet, in which he highlighted the importance of Saylor’s Bitcoin holding not only for his brainchild, Strategy, but for the market in general.

Balchunas stated that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been seeing positive inflows recently on the year-to-date time frame. He reminded the community that during the past 15 months, ETFs and Saylor’s company have been buying all Bitcoin they could reach coming from “the tourists, FTX refugees, GBTC discounters, legal unlocks, govt confiscations and Lord knows who else.”

What is more important, Balchunas added, Strategy has not been selling the BTC it has bought. This is likely to have a positive long-term effect on the BTC market in general, the analyst said: “This *should* increase stability and lower volatility and correlation long term.”

Second biggest BTC holder after BlackRock

Many times over the past few years, Saylor has made it clear that neither he nor Strategy intends to sell their Bitcoin holdings.

Currently, Strategy is the second largest corporate Bitcoin holder after BlackRock’s spot ETF – while the former holds 531,644 Bitcoins (worth $44,916,257,009), the latter has 575,369 Bitcoins in its storage vaults. That is the equivalent of $48,580,447,229.