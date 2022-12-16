XRP Supporter John Deaton Jumps into SEC v. LBRY Case

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 09:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John Deaton and Bill Gannon's amicus brief argued that LBRY tokens held by retail investors should not be recognized as securities
XRP Supporter John Deaton Jumps into SEC v. LBRY Case
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Attorneys Bill Gannon and John Deaton have asked the court to file an amicus brief on behalf of tech journalist and TV producer Naomi Brockwell.

In April, Brockwell supplied a declaration in support of a motion for summary judgement that was filed by blockchain firm LBRY.

In the aforementioned declaration, Brockwell highlighted business and overall interests in the case.

The tech reporter claimed that she earned the LBC token, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain platform, through user tips, purchases by viewers and user rewards. She claimed that she never cashed out any of her LBC tokens. Brockwell continues to hold her LBC tokens.

Related
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Crypto: “There’s Going to Be a Washout”

The proposed amicus brief argues that the SEC either disagrees or "prefers" regulatory uncertainty when it comes to secondary market transactions. Furthermore, it says that the court urged the agency to work with LBRY to provide clarity to secondary LBC holders. Still, the parties are yet to reach a resolution.

The attorneys argue that Brockwell "represents a unique perspective not represented by the parties in this case." This is why the tech journalist believes her amicus curiae brief can be useful for the court.

As reported by U.Today, LBRY, a Ripple ally, failed to come to an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regard to the remedies the regulator is seeking.

In early November, LBRY lost its case against the SEC, which might also be a bad omen for crypto.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $5 Billion Withdrawn from Binance (BNB) Following Recent Turmoil
12/16/2022 - 11:16
$5 Billion Withdrawn from Binance (BNB) Following Recent Turmoil
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 3 of Most Profitable Assets
12/16/2022 - 10:17
Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 3 of Most Profitable Assets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight
12/16/2022 - 10:02
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 706% as Holder Number Soars High Overnight
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan