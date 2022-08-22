Most Active XRPL Project Integrates First Ever Blockchain Game with Staking Mechanics

A modular ecosystem based on XRP Ledger, onXRP, announced the integration of its Maladroids play-to-earn project into the XRPL blockchain. In addition, the onXRP team announced that the game, which resembles the popular Fall Guys arcade game, is fully functional, but noted that it will launch later, as scheduled.

The #Maladroids is now integrated into the #XRPL and is fully functional.



Utility for $OXP is here



Staked matches, play2win, with on-chain transactions. The first ever blockchain integrated game with staking mechanics on the #XRPLedger



We are still on schedule with our launch — onXRP.com (@onXRPdotcom) August 19, 2022

Maladroids is supposed to be the first blockchain-integrated game with staking mechanics. In Fall Guys, players fight for essentially nothing, but in Maladroids, both XRP and OXP, a native onXRP token, will be at stake. As reported by U.Today, before the start of each game, players will have to stake their XRP or OXP, and then whoever is first to cross the finish line will take the prize.

Additionally, onXRP previously announced a partnership with a major music label, which will also help raise awareness for Maladroids and the ecosystem as a whole. More details and the name of the new onXRP partner will be announced on Sept. 7.

Great vector of development

The expansion of onXRP into blockchain games seems like a great development vector, especially for a project in such a competitive sector.

It is not hard to estimate the potential scale of the GameFi sector of the crypto market. If someone manages to create a free game with zero entry threshold, a sticky concept, and most importantly the right UX on the blockchain part of it, it could significantly increase the added value of the entire ecosystem. The size of the audience for such a game could be measured in the tens of millions of people.

From this perspective, onXRP stands a good chance. In addition to the fact that the narrative for Maladroids is the already super-popular Fall Guys, the project itself is built on XRP Ledger, which acts as a strong foundation.