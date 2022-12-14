Ripple CTO's NFT Collection with Ugly People Is Out, Here's What's Happening

Gamza Khanzadaev
David Schwartz issues specific NFT collection with ugly creatures on Ethereum
Ripple's CTO and one of the architects of the XRPL ecosystem, David Schwartz, has released his own NFT collection, Ugly On The Outside. The 28 pieces of digital art were created on Ethereum and are for sale on the OpenSea marketplace.

Schwartz released his NFT creations under the pseudonym Joel Katz. The items in the collection are extremely ugly characters, which the author suggests future owners will name after people they know who are as ugly on the inside as these "folks" are on the outside. The collection was created using Stable Diffusion, software that converts text into images and creates photorealistic paintings.

Ugly On The Outside currently has a total trading volume of 3 ETH, with a floor price of 0.25 ETH per item. The creator's commission on sales of "uglies" is 5%.

Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger

No friends in industry

Some users were quick to criticize Schwartz for creating and releasing his collection on Ethereum, given the strained relationship between the XRP community and Vitalik Buterin's blockchain.

A Ripple officer responded to the criticism by saying that his main collection is released on the XRPL marketplace, Sologenic, and he is also in talks with XRP Cafe, another major NFT venue. At the same time, Schwartz said he was not picking favorites in the NFT space and wanted to explore the field as much as possible.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

