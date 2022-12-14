Ripple CTO's NFT Collection with Ugly People Is Out, Here's What's Happening

Ripple's CTO and one of the architects of the XRPL ecosystem, David Schwartz, has released his own NFT collection, Ugly On The Outside. The 28 pieces of digital art were created on Ethereum and are for sale on the OpenSea marketplace.

Did I mention I have a new collection out today?https://t.co/aTMEREwpqo — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 14, 2022

Schwartz released his NFT creations under the pseudonym Joel Katz. The items in the collection are extremely ugly characters, which the author suggests future owners will name after people they know who are as ugly on the inside as these "folks" are on the outside. The collection was created using Stable Diffusion, software that converts text into images and creates photorealistic paintings.

Ugly On The Outside currently has a total trading volume of 3 ETH, with a floor price of 0.25 ETH per item. The creator's commission on sales of "uglies" is 5%.

No friends in industry

Some users were quick to criticize Schwartz for creating and releasing his collection on Ethereum, given the strained relationship between the XRP community and Vitalik Buterin's blockchain.

A Ripple officer responded to the criticism by saying that his main collection is released on the XRPL marketplace, Sologenic, and he is also in talks with XRP Cafe, another major NFT venue. At the same time, Schwartz said he was not picking favorites in the NFT space and wanted to explore the field as much as possible.