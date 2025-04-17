New Key Date for XRP Holders Unveiled, Peter Schiff Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make,' Court Pauses Appeal in Ripple Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New key date for XRP holders unveiled

According to an updated filing of ProShares, a prominent issuer of exchange-traded funds, it has set April 30 as the target launch date for its futures-based XRP ETF. This signals that the product is ready for launch; however, that does not guarantee that it will start trading by that specific date. The ETF will be based on XRP futures contracts and swap agreements, rather than investing in the token directly. This move is seen as an important step toward the eventual launch of a spot-based XRP ETF. As a reminder, back in 2021, ProShares made headlines with the successful launch of the first futures-based Bitcoin ETF. Industry figures like Anthony Scaramucci have criticized the previous SEC administration for delays in approving spot ETFs. The product was finally launched in early 2024, to great fanfare.

"Sell all your Bitcoin": Man who predicted 2008 crash reveals "best trade you can make"

In a recent X post , Peter Schiff, financial commentator known for predicting the 2008 market crash, has urged his followers to sell all their Bitcoin , calling this move "the best trade you can make right now." In Schiff's opinion, investors should "go all-in on gold and silver mining stocks," adding that those who follow his recommendation will thank him later. Schiff's post coincides with gold reaching a new all-time peak of $3,291, while Bitcoin is changing hands at $84,110, down 0.71% over the past 24 hours amid a shaky stock market and ongoing tariff concerns. As previously reported by U.Today, on March 8, Schiff created his own strategic reserve, which currently contains 0.055 BTC, saying that he will allow the reserve to crash to set an example of what not to do.

Court pauses appeal in Ripple case