ENG
RU

This Bitcoin Pullback Is Healthy: Fundstrat's Lead Digital Strategist

News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 13:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
The lead digital analyst at Fundstrat believes that the current Bitcoin correction is healthy as the coin declined 20 percent on Monday
This Bitcoin Pullback Is Healthy: Fundstrat's Lead Digital Strategist
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to a Bloomberg article, David Grider from Fundstrat Global Advisors believes that the current Bitcoin pullback is healthy and does not mean that the rally is over.

Bitcoin steadying after the pullback

After the world's flagship cryptocurrency printed a 20 percent decline on Jan. 10-11, Bitcoin has now steadied and is changing hands at the $35,100 level.

Several factors were noticed that are likely to add fuel to the fire of the correction: several major liquidations ($410 million in Bitcoin futures on Binance; $2.4 billion total, as per data provided by the Bybt service), as well as the announcement by U.K. regulator FCA about the high risks of investing in crypto for retail users.

Also, major British bank HSBC has refused to service crypto-oriented companies.

Prior to this rollback, Bitcoin had taken several all-time highs in succession: starting from Jan. 2, it topped the $30,000 level. Then it surpassed $39,000 on Jan. 7 and breached $42,000 (the latest ATH) on Jan. 8.

The lead digital strategist at Fundstrat, David Grider, has stated that this correction is a healthy one and that BTC has not topped out.

We think a pullback is healthy.

Related $410 Million in Bitcoin Futures Liquidated on Binance – Largest Daily Value to Date
Related
$410 Million in Bitcoin Futures Liquidated on Binance – Largest Daily Value to Date

"Bitcoin's 900 percent advance since 2018 has dwarfed everything else in past 50 years"

According to Bloomberg, the Bitcoin surge since the lows it reached in 2018 has totaled 900 percent. It has dwarfed the boom cycles of all other assets over the past 50 years, the article states, including gold, the traditional store of value.

Gold surged from $200 per ounce to above $800 in the late 1970s, and then it went above $1,800 in 2012. Last year, the precious metal recovered from a correction but was able to surge only slightly above $2,000.

The Nikkei 225's spike in the 1980s and the surge of Nasdaq in the 1990s are also on this list.

#Bitcoin News#Gold Price
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Hyundai Subsidiary Partners with Ripple Customer Axis Bank to Launch Digital Financial Solutions
News
01/06/2021 - 14:32

Hyundai Subsidiary Partners with Ripple Customer Axis Bank to Launch Digital Financial Solutions

Yuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: Bitcoin Surges Above $40,000
News
01/07/2021 - 18:14

BREAKING: Bitcoin Surges Above $40,000

Alex Dovbnya
article image Veteran Fund Manager Bill Miller Expects Bitcoin to Soar Up to 100 Percent from Here
News
01/08/2021 - 18:54

Veteran Fund Manager Bill Miller Expects Bitcoin to Soar Up to 100 Percent from Here

Alex Dovbnya