Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has made an announcement about listing Tether Gold (XAUT). The stablecoin, backed by gold, is a secure Switzerland-based vault.
More gold futures
From now, FTX users will be able to trade XAUT against the US dollar. Apart from using the XAUT/USD pair for spot trading, traders can also buy and sell Tether Gold futures contracts that are either perpetual or expire every quarter.
Tether vs. Paxos
Back in January, FTX also listed the gold-pegged stablecoin of Tether's bitter rival Paxos that was launched back in September 2019.
As reported by U.Today, Tether Gold recently reached a market cap of $21 mln, thus surpassing Paxos' lustrous token in a relatively short span of time.