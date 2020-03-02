Back

XRP and Gold Have One Thing in Common, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 14:06
    Alex Dovbnya

    Criticizing gold or XRP is "the third rail" of Twitterville, says trading guru Peter Brandt

Contents

At first look, it seems as though XRP and gold are hardly comparable. However, veteran trader Peter Brandt has found one thing that binds "The Standard" and the precious metal together — their militant Twitter communities.

In his new tweet, he says that posting negative comments about these two assets is the "third rail" of crypto Twitter.   

Here's What Trading Legend Peter Brandt Has to Say About Cardano (ADA) - READ MORE

A toxic community 

Everyone who dips their toes into crypto Twitter with an ounce of skepticism towards XRP has to be prepared to face the XRP Army that has some aggressive members. This is exactly what happened to UFC superstar Ben Askren who found himself in a pool full of piranhas when he alleged that the third cryptocurrency could be a scam

Brandt himself constantly gets attacked by members of the XRP community when he posts bearish price charts. Recently, he had to criticize them for their "rudeness" and "immaturity."

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

Are gold bugs just as bad? 

While gold bugs tend to be more mature than crypto fans, some of them also don't hesitate to cause a stir on Twitter. Case in point: Euro Pacific CEO Peter Schiff who never misses an opportunity to duke it out with members of the cryptocurrency community. 

Meanwhile, both gold bugs and crypto proponents tend to negatively react to positive comments about equities, which they believe are in a bubble inflated by the Federal Reserve. 

#Ripple News #Gold Price
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 19:02
    Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. charges two Chinese nationals who were linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group with laundering crypto via Apple gift cards  

Contents

Two Chinese cryptocurrency criminals, Li Jiadong and Tian Yinyin, were charged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Their indictment marks the strongest attempt of the Trump administration to curb cryptocurrency crime in North Korea. 

“The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Here’s How Much Bitcoin North Korea Amassed After Hacking Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges - READ MORE

Laundering crypto with Apple gift cards    

Jiadong and Yinyin were trained to attack financial institutions as part of North Korea's Lazarus Group. The two alone were able to steal more than $100 mln by hacking two cryptocurrency exchanges.  

In total, Lazarus Group was able to steal $250 mln in 2018 by trickling one of the exchange's employees into downloading DPRK-attributed malware.  

Notably, Tian used Apple iTunes gift cards to transfer some of their ill-gotten coins.

From Denuclearization to Decentralization: International Blockchain Conference in North Korea Scheduled For October - READ MORE

North Korea's secret power 

According to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, crypto heists remains the main revenue source for the regime.     

As reported by U.Today, North Korean hackers target plenty of regions with Southeast Asia being its main target.

Despite the U.S. and countries publicly condemning its actions, the Hermit Kingdom continues to deny its involvement in the hacks and accuses the West of trying to tarnish its reputation. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime #North Korea
