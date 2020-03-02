XRP and Gold Have One Thing in Common, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt

Criticizing gold or XRP is "the third rail" of Twitterville, says trading guru Peter Brandt

At first look, it seems as though XRP and gold are hardly comparable. However, veteran trader Peter Brandt has found one thing that binds "The Standard" and the precious metal together — their militant Twitter communities.

In his new tweet, he says that posting negative comments about these two assets is the "third rail" of crypto Twitter.

Don’t you realize that negative comments about #gold and #xrp and positive comments about equities are the third rails of Twitterville — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 2, 2020

A toxic community

Everyone who dips their toes into crypto Twitter with an ounce of skepticism towards XRP has to be prepared to face the XRP Army that has some aggressive members. This is exactly what happened to UFC superstar Ben Askren who found himself in a pool full of piranhas when he alleged that the third cryptocurrency could be a scam.

Brandt himself constantly gets attacked by members of the XRP community when he posts bearish price charts. Recently, he had to criticize them for their "rudeness" and "immaturity."

I periodically volunteer comments on various charts.



The rudeness and immaturity of XRP fans (crypto fans in general) is insulting and lacks civility



In the futures I will limit crypo charts to another social media group that actually seeks to learn — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 20, 2020

Are gold bugs just as bad?

While gold bugs tend to be more mature than crypto fans, some of them also don't hesitate to cause a stir on Twitter. Case in point: Euro Pacific CEO Peter Schiff who never misses an opportunity to duke it out with members of the cryptocurrency community.

Meanwhile, both gold bugs and crypto proponents tend to negatively react to positive comments about equities, which they believe are in a bubble inflated by the Federal Reserve.